Electrical issue leads to drawbridge disruption

The Military Street Bridge in Downtown Port Huron remains closed to vehicle traffic as of Tuesday morning. According to Michigan Department of Transportation spokesperson Jocelyn Hall, the tail lock on the bridge is malfunctioning and a hydraulic specialist is onsite. In a statement to WPHM, Hall adds there is not an “immediate fix” for the bridge which has been inoperable since Saturday. MDOT had to manually force the bridge into the open position in order to allow marine traffic to pass. Vehicle traffic will still need to seek a detour, using either 7th or 10th Streets for the time being.