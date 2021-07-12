Cancel
Electrical issue leads to drawbridge disruption

By Tribune Staff
Grand Haven Tribune
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn electrical malfunction wreaked havoc with the U.S. 31 drawbridge over the Grand River on Saturday, causing significant traffic backups and delays. According to John Richard, a communications representative for the Michigan Department of Transportation’s Grand Region, the issues were caused by “a short circuit that fried a relay switch.” New parts had to be delivered from Lansing, which greatly lengthened the time needed to make the repairs.

