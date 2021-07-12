Cancel
MasterChef contestant Pete Campbell is shattered as he makes a HUGE error in the grand finale and serves up raw quail to one unimpressed judge

By Jesse Hyland
Daily Mail
He appeared set to take out the MasterChef Australia, but fan favourite Pete Campbell made a big error at a pivotal moment on Monday evening.

Pete along with fellow finalists, Justin Narayan, Kishwar Chowdhury, began their final challenge, to compete in three cook-offs held over two nights.

The blond-haired cook was leading the trio throughout Monday night's challenges, but it ended in disaster when he served up quail undercooked and raw.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rD81c_0authY0700
Devastated: He appeared set to take out the MasterChef Australia, but fan favourite Pete Campbell made a big error at a pivotal moment on Monday evening, serving up raw quail

The home cook and former tattoo artist was attempting to serve the quail in a quince glaze with steamed white asparagus and enoki mushrooms.

After biting into Pete's dish, judge Melissa Leong instantly realised there was an issue with how her segment was cooked.

'Is that rare or raw?' she asked the two other judges, Jock Zonfrillo and Andy Allen, as she cut into the meat to reveal it was pink and undercooked inside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nHIqh_0authY0700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dtFhQ_0authY0700
'Is that rare or raw?' After biting into Pete's dish, judge Melissa Leong instantly realised there was an issue with how her segment was cooked

'I’m heartbroken because I love everything about this dish. Unfortunately, mine is raw,' Mel confessed.

The fan favourite judge awarded Pete a modest six out of ten for the quail, claiming it was 'almost a perfect cook', but the part she received 'was under'.

Luckily for Pete, Andy and Jock were far more impressed with the chef's dish, praising the sauce and the complexity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HKMrP_0authY0700
Still in the race:  The fan favourite judge awarded Pete a modest six out of ten for the quail, claiming it was 'almost a perfect cook', but the part she received 'was under'. Luckily for Pete, Andy and Jock were far more impressed with the chef's dish, praising the sauce and the complexity

They awarded him a nine and a ten, giving him a total of 25 points for that round.

With two cooks down, Pete still leads the group on a total of 53 points with Kishwar only slightly behind with 51 points. Justin is in third place with 50 points.

Tonight's episode of MasterChef will crown the ultimate winner of the competition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wL1qj_0authY0700
Down to the wire: With two cooks down, Pete still leads the group on a total of 53 points with Kishwar only slightly behind with 51 points. Justin is in third place with 50 points. Tonight's finale will crown the winner

