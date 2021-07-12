Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

NYC’s Democratic Mayoral Nominee Eric Adams Meets With Biden to Discuss Gun Violence

By Peter Wade
Posted by 
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=149n9B_0authVLw00
Eric Adams talks to reporters outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Monday, July 12, 2021, following a meeting with President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) AP

President Biden met with local mayors and law enforcement leadership to discuss violent crime and urged them to make use of federal funds available through Covid-19 relief to help combat crime in their cities.

“Our strategy provides including funding for law enforcement through the American Rescue Plan for states, cities and to be able to hire police and pay them overtime, in order to advance community policing,” Biden said.

In attendance were mayors and law enforcement leaders from major cities — including D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot — as well as Eric Adams, the Democratic nominee for mayor of New York City, who blamed violent crimes on the wide availability of handguns.

A former cop and moderate Democrat, Adams ran on a tough-on-crime platform and did not endorse a model of defunding the police as some of the more progressive candidates in the mayoral race did. Even so, Adams said he doesn’t believe putting more money into policing will reduce violent crimes.

“We spend too much time looking at the role police play,” Adams told reporters gathered at the White House after the meeting with Biden. “We can’t continue to respond to symptoms. It’s time to respond to the underlying causes of violence in our city.”

Adams added, “This president is making it clear, he’s going to redefine the ecosystem of public safety. And that includes identifying the role of police, schools, families, resources, employment. This is where we need to go as a country.”

Adams encouraged the president to use Covid-19 relief money to fund education, mental health initiatives and job training programs, instead of giving more funds to the police. Biden did say that he supported funding of programs that encourage youth to “pick up a paycheck instead of a pistol.”

Crime in select cities has been rising, with many seeing elevated murder rates compared to last year. A New York Times study of crime data across 37 cities found that rates in the first few months of 2021 were 18 percent higher than the same period of time last year but noted that the FBI also made changes this year to the sources from which it collects data. Still, it’s important context that the country and many cities have experienced a long-term downward trend in violent crime rates over the past three decades. And the nationwide murder rate is still approximately half as high as it was in the early 90s when it peaked.

In a CNN interview over the weekend, Adams also said he thinks America became too focused on assault rifles used in mass shootings rather than handguns. “It is extremely important that — just as we became energetic after we saw mass shootings with assault rifles in the suburban parts of our country, which we should have — we should have also focused on the handgun,” Adams said.

He added, “The numbers of those who are killed with handguns are astronomical, and if we don’t start having real federal legislation matched with states and cities we’re never going to get this crisis under control.”

According to FBI statistics from 2019, handguns were the most common murder weapon in the U.S., followed by firearms of unknown type.

Biden has taken some executive action on guns during his administration. He signed executive orders asking the Department of Justice to regulate “ghost guns” that can be assembled from kits and tightened regulations on pistol-stabilizing braces. And on Monday, the DOJ announced it is launching five firearms trafficking strike forces in the next month to help reduce violent crime.

Comments / 0

Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Elections
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muriel Bowser
Person
Lori Lightfoot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Mayors#Chicago Mayor#Fbi#Democratic#The American Rescue Plan#New York Times#Fbi#Cnn#The Department Of Justice#Doj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
White House
Related
POTUSPosted by
Rolling Stone

‘Constant Trauma,’ Racial Slurs, and Gaslighting: Capitol Police Testify on the Jan. 6 Insurrection and Its Aftermath

On the first day of the House select committee investigation into the January 6th insurrection, officers from the U.S. Capitol Police and D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department who responded that day gave harrowing testimony about the abuse they endured at the hands of an angry mob of Trump supporters. “That day continues to be a constant trauma for us, literally every day,” Capitol Police Sergeant Aquilino Gonell, who suffered severe injuries and has been on leave for most of the months following the insurrection, told the committee on Tuesday. D.C. police officer Daniel Hodges recalled a tense moment when an insurrectionist told him,...
Law EnforcementPosted by
Rolling Stone

Fox News Is a Little Confused About Marijuana and Crime

Gun violence is rampant in Washington, D.C. Fox News is pushing the idea that “pot usage” is to blame. The network is a little confused. D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee addressed the crime wave in a lengthy press conference on Friday, citing a number of contributing factors, including the pandemic, too many guns in the city, and insufficient resources for officers. He also cited marijuana. “We have taken on a mindset that marijuana is not really a big issue in our city,” Contee said. “I can tell you that marijuana undoubtedly is connected to violent crime in our city.” Fox News has...
Washington, DCPosted by
Rolling Stone

This Is the Question the January 6th Investigation Must Answer

WASHINGTON — Even before the first hearing of the House select committee to investigate the January 6th insurrection began on Tuesday morning, one question loomed large: Why was law enforcement so utterly unprepared for the violence and upheaval of that day? The testimony given Tuesday by four police officers who defended the Capitol on January 6th — two from the Capitol Police, two from Washington, D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department — only heightened the need for answers as to how thousands of pro-Trump rioters breached the Capitol’s security perimeter and hundreds of those rioters forced their way inside. The four witnesses appeared before...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Rolling Stone

Watch: Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz Get Heckled off the Stage While Defending Capitol Rioters

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has made a career out of publicly harassing her imagined enemies. She got a dose of her own medicine on Tuesday when her joint press conference with Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), Louie Gohmert (R-Texas), and Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) was broken up by protesters, one of which was armed with a very loud, very shrill whistle. The presser outside the Department of Justice was primed to offer some counter-factual counter-programming to the January 6th hearing down the road at the Capitol, during which Capitol Police officers detailed the horror of what they experienced defending the building from...
POTUSPosted by
Rolling Stone

Cheney: Investigate Trump’s ‘Every Call, Every Conversation, Every Meeting’ on Jan. 6

Liz Cheney wants to know what Trump knew about the attack on the Capitol and when did he know it. The Wyoming congresswoman, one of only two Republicans on the House select committee that began its query of the January 6th insurrection on Tuesday, said in her opening remarks that every conversation had by Trump and members of his administration on that fateful day needs to be brought to light. “We cannot leave the violence of January 6th—and its causes—uninvestigated. The American people deserve the full and open testimony of every person with knowledge of the planning and preparation for January 6th,”...
Louisiana StatePosted by
Rolling Stone

Want Proof We Need a Civilian Climate Corps? Look No Further Than Louisiana

The January family calls their house “the Ponderosa,” after the home at the heart of the 1960’s TV western Bonanza. But while that Ponderosa was a sprawling ranch in the pine-covered mountains near Lake Tahoe, Nevada, the Januarys’ is a simple one-story brick house with a spacious porch in low-lying Lake Charles, Louisiana. The house earned its nickname because it’s been the meeting ground for the Januarys’ entire extended family for going on six decades. It’s where they crowd in for birthdays and holidays, where relatives stay when visiting Lake Charles, and where elders come to convalesce and sometimes to...
Laredo, TXPosted by
Rolling Stone

Biden Administration Cancels More of Trump’s Wall

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has terminated two border wall contracts that were issued during the Trump administration, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on Friday. In a statement, DHS said the canceled wall contracts—originally planned to cover the Laredo sector of Texas spanning approximately 31 miles—were not necessary for any reason. The two border barrier contracts “are not necessary to address any life, safety, environmental, or other remediation requirements,” the statement read. DHS cited President Biden’s day one proclamation officially ceasing construction of the border wall, which Trump funded by declaring a national emergency declaration to fund his pet project—after,...
Michigan StatePosted by
Rolling Stone

Michigan Politicians, All Republicans, Pocket Thousands in Bonuses From Federal Covid Relief Funds

Republican elected officials in a Michigan county voted to allot themselves hefty payments in the form of “Covid hazard pay” from American Rescue Plan funds designated for essential workers, only returning the funds under public pressure and a lawsuit. The Shiawassee County commissioners awarded themselves as much as $25,000 each for their in-person work during the Covid-19 pandemic while lower-income county employees received between $1,000 and $2,000 each. The funds were part of $557,000 of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds earmarked for hazard pay, and elected officials allocated “the bulk” of the funds to themselves, the Argus-Press in Ossowa, Mich., reported. But...
Public HealthPosted by
Rolling Stone

How Safe Is a Big Fest Like Lollapalooza During the Covid Era?

Lollapalooza is set to take place this week despite an uptick in Covid-19 cases and growing concern and criticism, including from a prominent Chicago infectious disease expert. So just how safe is it to attend? The answer is complicated. The annual summer festival, which hosts around 100,000 attendees each of the four days of its run in Chicago, makes its return to Grant Park July 29th through August 1st. When the festival was officially announced in mid-May, attendance safety guidelines were put in place, but those guidelines have shifted over the last few months. At first, the fest required proof of...
Public SafetyPosted by
Rolling Stone

Who Killed the Nazi on Campus?

Of all the folks ambling around the folksy-cute rock-climbing community of Squamish, British Columbia, which is about 65 miles north of the U.S. border, no one is more perplexed by the unsolved 2017 murder of a onetime neo-Nazi troublemaker lunatic named Davis Wolfgang Hawke than his last girlfriend, Eva McLennan, who knew him only by how he first introduced himself, as Jesse James, avid vegan cragsman, adventurer, technologist, futurist, nutritionist, philosopher, writer, occasional poet, ex-officer in the Israeli Defense Force, and holder of a theoretical physics Ph.D. from Stanford. If that seems like a lot to take in, just imagine how it was for her. The guy she’d been in love with was pretty much just a spectral figment of his own imagination. Even his theoretical degree was purely theoretical.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Rolling Stone

Britney Spears Files Petition to Remove Father From Conservatorship

Britney Spears’ new lawyer has filed a petition to remove her father, James “Jamie” Spears, from her conservatorship, The New York Times reports. Mathew S. Rosengart, who became Spears’ lawyer earlier this month, reportedly filed the petition in Los Angeles probate court Monday, July 26th, although it was not made immediately available to the public. Rather, the petition was mentioned in a separate public filing that sought to name a replacement for Jamie Spears. The public filing requested that Jason Rubin, a certified public accountant in California, be named as the conservator of Spears’ estate. Referencing Spears’ approved request to appoint Rosengart...
POTUSPosted by
Rolling Stone

Health Officials Now Think Some Americans May Need Booster Vaccines

Health officials in the Biden administration are considering Covid-19 booster vaccine shots for certain vulnerable populations amid evidence the mRNA vaccines lose some of their effectiveness after six months. Senior officials told the New York Times that people over the age of 65 or those who are immunocompromised may require...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Rolling Stone

Atlanta Spa Shooter Pleads Guilty to Killing Four

Robert Aaron Long — a 22-year-old Georgia man accused of killing eight people over the course of a March 16th shooting spree — has pleaded guilty to four murders Tuesday. According to CNBC, Long entered his guilty plea with the Cherokee County District Attorney and faces a recommended sentence of four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole, plus 35 years. He is accused of killing Paul Andre Michels, Xiaojie Tan, Daoyou Feng, and Delaina Ashley Yaun-Gonzalez at a spa in Cherokee County. In total, Long was indicted on 23 charges, including malicious murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault. He could very well...
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

James Brown’s Heirs Reach Agreement Over Estate, Ending 15-Year Legal Battle

The 15-year battle over James Brown’s estate has finally been resolved as the soul legend’s heirs have reached a settlement agreement. Brown died on Christmas Day in 2006. Since then, the singer’s many heirs — children, grandchildren and an ex-wife who was ultimately eliminated as an heir after it was revealed she was still legally married to someone else when she wed Brown in 2001 — have fought over the estate, resulting in a dozen lawsuits and legal bickering that tied up the singer’s publishing rights and desired charitable endeavors.
MLBPosted by
Rolling Stone

Inside the Paperback Dishiness of Celebrity Book Club

On a warm June evening, Lily Marotta and Steven Phillips-Horst, comedian hosts of the podcast Celebrity Book Club with Steven and Lily, are talking over each other at Cafe Mogador in Manhattan. “That’s why we love the East Village, because we feel like — ” Marotta says. “We’re total Patti Smith-ers,” Phillips-Horst cuts in. “Yeah and like, love how so many memoirs are always about just doing heroin on Avenue C,” Marotta says.  To borrow the syntax of CBC, they are very Bushwick roof party right now. Phillips-Horst has a scruffy beard, a sly grin, and short, fluffy hair. He arrives...
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Michelle Obama, Demi Lovato, Billie Jean King to Headline 19th Represents Summit

Michelle Obama, Demi Lovato, and Billie Jean King will headline the second annual 19th Represents Summit. Held virtually from August 16th to 20th, 2021, the event will also feature musical performances from Julien Baker, Gina Chavez, the Linda Lindas, and the Broadway cast of Jagged Little Pill. The 19th Represents Summit was launched in August 2020 by the 19th, a nonprofit newsroom whose mission is to empower women, women of color, and the LGBTQ+ community. The event aims to showcase “groundbreaking conversations exploring civic participation, equity, and advancement for America’s women and LGBTQ+ people across the areas of democracy, sports, business,...
ReligionPosted by
Rolling Stone

The ‘Great Men of History’ Are Great at Getting You Killed

The traditional telling of the medieval sack of Rome might go something like this: In 1527, Charles of Bourbon led his army in an assault on Pope Clement VII’s Rome, promising his soldiers that they’d be paid in the Eternal City’s plunder. Bourbon was killed in the assault, but the city fell, and the pope was held hostage for a sizable ransom. The event marked a shift in Europe’s balance of power that had repercussions for decades to come. Now here’s how historian Patrick Wyman chronicles the sack in his new book, The Verge: “Shattering glass, breaking wood, crackling flames, and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy