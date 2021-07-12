Ryan Reynolds Demanding More Nude Scenes?

If there has ever been a reason to join Twitter, then it has to be the continuing online "feud" between Hollywood stars Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds. Over the years, the pair have delivered backhanded compliments on each other's movies, played pranks on each other, weaponized the beverage companies that they own to slyly rib each other and quite often just plain insulted each other for no apparent reason whatsoever. It has actually been such a long term thing, that many late to the party probably don't even know how the pair came to constantly trade blows in a keyboard sense in the first place. Well, on a recent podcast, Reynolds was able to enlighten those who really want to know what the source of the back and forth is.