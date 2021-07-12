Ryan Reynolds Demanding More Nude Scenes?
When Ryan Reynolds finally debuts Deadpool in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the expectations will be high around not only the movie itself, what kind of crazy stuff the actor and character will get up to. Based on the track record through the first two films, the bar is set pretty high (or low depending on how you think) for what kind of shenanigans might be making their way over to Disney. And apparently, Reynolds is looking to push the proverbial envelope here. According to We Got This Covered (via Daniel Richtman), the actor and star is pushing for a lot more nudity in this third movie, the first under the MCU umbrella.www.giantfreakinrobot.com
Comments / 0