The ESPN+ price is rising to $6.99 a month, but the Disney bundle price is remaining the same for now

NBC’s U.S. Open coverage was less than a month ago, but they’re back at it again this weekend with the Open Championship at Royal St. George’s in England. The Open is the last major championship of the year, and NBC’s last major until next June, so it’s the last chance for any golf presentation tweaks or innovations for a while. That presentation certainly had its flaws at Torrey Pines in June; things will look at least a little different by necessity this week with NBC using the world feed, and hopefully some other changes are made as well (crossing fingers for constant leaderboard.)