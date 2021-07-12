Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

The ESPN+ price is rising to $6.99 a month, but the Disney bundle price is remaining the same for now

By Andrew Bucholtz
Awful Announcing
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch of ESPN’s recent strategy around rights has involved ESPN+, with deals with the NHL, Wimbledon, the Big West and more all having a substantial ESPN+ component. Now, they’re raising the monthly price for that service to $6.99 a month, a jump from the $5.99 they raised it to last August. However, the price of the Disney bundle (including Disney+ and ad-supported Hulu for $13.99 a month, or $19.99 a month for Hulu with no ads) isn’t changing, so this particular jump only affects those who don’t have the bundle. Here’s more on that from Brian Steinberg at Variety:

awfulannouncing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Nhl#Hulu#Espn#Nhl#Wimbledon#Espn Plus#Ufc#Disney Plus#Laliga#Pga Tour Live
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Economy
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Disney
Related
TV & Videosthestreamable.com

Hulu Live TV vs. Sling TV - Which Should You Choose?

If you’re looking for a new live TV streaming service, is Sling TV or Hulu Live TV a better choice? The decision may depend on what you value most. Both are excellent streaming options with lots of pros and cons. If you’d like a quick comparison, check out The Streamable’s Service Matchmaker. Let’s dig in to compare your options.
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Disney Is Flexing Its Pricing Power

Thinking of visiting a Disney theme park? Get ready to pay more. Costs to access Disney streaming services are going up too. Disney is getting creative with price increases. Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is bouncing back from the devastating effects the COVID-19 pandemic had on its business. The House of Mouse had to shut its doors to theme parks, hotels, and resorts, delay releasing movies to the big screen, and stop cruise ship sailings.
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Cramer Touts Disney's ESPN+ Price Raise, Early 'Black Widow' Success

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) announced Monday it will be increasing the subscription prices for its ESPN+ streaming service. The facts are changing in a positive way for Disney, Jim Cramer said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street." Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne, who reiterated Disney with an Overweight rating,...
TV & Videospiratesandprincesses.net

ESPN+ To Raise Its Annual Prices

ESPN is one of America’s top sports broadcasters. It became part of the Disney Company through the 1996 $19Billion purchase of Capital Cities/ABC which owned 80% stock in ESPN. The company was one of the first sports broadcasters to offer streaming via ESPN Plus which launched in 2018. The streaming...
TV & VideosTechSpot

ESPN+ gets another price bump on August 13

Why it matters: If I had to venture a guess, I’d say that the upcoming college football season had a lot to do with ESPN’s timing. After a year where many sports were paused and others had abbreviated seasons, the worldwide leader in sports is no doubt looking to maximize revenue in the latter part of 2021.
TV & Videosdisneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: ESPN+ Is Getting a Price Increase

Streaming shows and movies at home is incredibly popular right now!. Many people have forgone cable television to instead subscribe to services like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, and more. These platforms are filled with great content, so fans usually find that they’re worth the price. But what happens when the price goes up?
BusinessPosted by
BGR.com

Disney just raised the price of ESPN+ for the second time in 2021

Disney is giving ESPN+ its second price hike of 2021. Starting on August 13th, Disney will raise the price of subscriptions to $6.99 a month and $69.99 a year. This January, Disney bumped the yearly price from $49.99 to $59.99, and last August, Disney increased the monthly plan from $4.99 to $5.99. In other words, this is the third price hike in the last 12 months. This is sure to be a disappointing development for sports fans with ESPN+ subscriptions, but there is a silver lining. The Disney bundle (which features subscriptions to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+) is still only $13.99...
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR announces time change for upcoming race

The start time for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Michigan International Speedway next month has been slightly pushed back. NASCAR is currently in the midst of a three-week hiatus due to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, with action scheduled to resume for all three national series at Watkins Glen International next weekend after leaving off at New Hampshire Motor Speedway two weekends ago.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Daniel Bryan Huge AEW Paycheck News Leaks

There have been some claims that Daniel Bryan, the former WWE star has signed a deal with AEW. Recently, the owner and editor of Bodyslam.net Cassidy Haynes joined the latest edition of The Wrestling Inc. Daily. He and Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman discussed Haynes’ report on Bryan signing with Tony Khan’s company.
NFLwxbc1043.com

Sports: Olympics; MLB; NCAA

TOKYO (AP) — US swimmer Lydia Jacoby had already made Olympic history by becoming the first Alaskan ever to make the US swim team. She’s now a gold medalist, winning the women’s 100 meter breaststroke at the Tokyo Games. The 17-year-old high schooler knocked off teammate and defending Olympic champion Lilly King, who finished third.
Sportsyoursun.com

What to watch in today's Olympic events

A year after COVID-19 delayed the Olympics the events are finally in full swing in Tokyo. But even though the Olympics are back in action, that doesn’t mean they’re easy to follow. The 13-hour time difference from Southwest Florida to Tokyo certainly doesn’t help, and neither does the method in which its being broadcast.
Popculture

Rob Dyrdek's Eye-Opening 'Ridiculousness' Salary Raises Eyebrows With Fans

Rob Dyrdek has become the face of modern MTV in an unexpected way, and he's paid handsomely for it. Initially becoming well known during his time on Rob & Big, following it with Fantasy Factory soon after. After these successes, Dyrdek pitched Ridiculousness to the network while also pitching a new contract for his pay per episode.
NFLAwful Announcing

The first-ever all-female MLB broadcast will be Orioles-Rays on YouTube Tuesday

The MLB Game of the Week on YouTube broadcasts some interesting changes from a normal game broadcast, and the next one is coming in who’s calling next week’s game. As per a release from MLB and YouTube, Tuesday’s game between the Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays will mark the first time in MLB history that there’s been an all-female team calling a game. The game broadcast team will be Melanie Newman (the Orioles’ regular radio play-by-play voice since last year, she also called a YouTube game last month), Sarah Langs, and Alanna Rizzo, with Heidi Watney and Lauren Gardner hosting the pre- and post-game show. Here’s more from that release:
NBAAwful Announcing

The looming ESPN and Maria Taylor split has the potential to get REALLY awkward next week

Up six points in Game 4 of the NBA Finals Tuesday with a 2-1 series lead, the Phoenix Suns were a quarter away from heading home up three games to one, where they’d be heavy favorites to close out the series in five games. This would have not been ideal for ESPN and ABC, as estimates have the network bringing in around $50 million per game in ad revenue, and a shorter five-game series leaves a lot of money on the table as opposed to a six- or seven-game series. (Ratings also tend to rise for games later in a series.)
GolfAwful Announcing

Peacock will stream more of the Open Championship, adding NBC network simulcast for the weekend

NBC’s U.S. Open coverage was less than a month ago, but they’re back at it again this weekend with the Open Championship at Royal St. George’s in England. The Open is the last major championship of the year, and NBC’s last major until next June, so it’s the last chance for any golf presentation tweaks or innovations for a while. That presentation certainly had its flaws at Torrey Pines in June; things will look at least a little different by necessity this week with NBC using the world feed, and hopefully some other changes are made as well (crossing fingers for constant leaderboard.)
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Best price for Bundle Epopeia Puzzle Games on Xbox One

Last on sale - Release date 06 Aug 2021. In this bundle we present you our two puzzle games for you relaxing and collecting all achievements while you playing single or with your friends!. IIN - You are a soul who controls cubes, overcoming challenges to open and enter the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy