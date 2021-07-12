The ESPN+ price is rising to $6.99 a month, but the Disney bundle price is remaining the same for now
Much of ESPN’s recent strategy around rights has involved ESPN+, with deals with the NHL, Wimbledon, the Big West and more all having a substantial ESPN+ component. Now, they’re raising the monthly price for that service to $6.99 a month, a jump from the $5.99 they raised it to last August. However, the price of the Disney bundle (including Disney+ and ad-supported Hulu for $13.99 a month, or $19.99 a month for Hulu with no ads) isn’t changing, so this particular jump only affects those who don’t have the bundle. Here’s more on that from Brian Steinberg at Variety:awfulannouncing.com
