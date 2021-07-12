Special Weather Statement issued for Barnwell by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 19:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move indoors immediately. Excessive cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. These storms may intensify. Monitor NOAA Weather Radio, local radio and television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Barnwell Strong Thunderstorms Will Impact Portions of north central Burke...Richmond...south central Columbia...north central Barnwell and southwestern Aiken Counties Until 815 PM EDT. At 734 PM EDT...National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles east of New Ellenton to near McBean, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...gusty winds 40 to 50 mph, pea sized hail and excessive cloud to ground lightning. IMPACT...expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to plants, trees and crops is possible. Damage to windshields is unlikely. All outdoor activities should cease. Move indoors immediately. Some locations in the path of these storms include Aiken, North Augusta, Grovetown, Aiken Mall, Fort Gordon, Augusta, Clearwater, Belvedere, Hephzibah, Williston, New Ellenton, Jackson, Glendale, South Augusta, Midtown, Summerville, Augusta Mall, Daniel Field, Citizens Park and Augusta Regional Airport. This includes the following highways Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 17 and 24. Interstate 520 in Georgia between mile markers 1 and 15. Interstate 520 in South Carolina between mile markers 16 and 22.