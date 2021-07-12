Cancel
Aiken County, SC

Special Weather Statement issued for Aiken, Lexington by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 19:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move indoors immediately. Excessive cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. This storm may intensify. Monitor NOAA Weather Radio, local radio and television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Aiken; Lexington Strong Thunderstorms Will Impact Portions of southwestern Lexington and northeastern Aiken Counties Until 845 PM EDT. At 757 PM EDT...National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 9 miles north of Aiken State Park, or 16 miles south of Batesburg-Leesville, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...gusty winds 40 to 50 mph, pea sized hail and excessive cloud to ground lightning. IMPACT...expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to plants, trees and crops is possible. Damage to windshields is unlikely. All outdoor activities should cease. Move indoors immediately. Some locations in the path of this storm include Lexington, Batesburg-Leesville, Red Bank, Aiken State Park, Wagener, Pelion, Gilbert, Summit, Perry, Perry Airport, Lexington County Airport At Pelion, Fredonia, Murray, Camp Kinard, Steedman, Barr Lake, Kneece, New Holland, Samaria Fire Station and Red Bank Sports Complex. This includes Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 28 and 55.

