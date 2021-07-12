Cancel
Wayne County, PA

Tornado Warning issued for Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 19:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Wayne A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN DELAWARE AND NORTHWESTERN WAYNE COUNTIES At 757 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Hiawatha, or 10 miles south of Deposit, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Starlight around 805 PM EDT. Hancock around 810 PM EDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN

