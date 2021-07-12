Cancel
Cecil County, MD

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cecil, Harford by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 19:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cecil; Harford The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Western Cecil County in northeastern Maryland North Central Harford County in northern Maryland * Until 145 AM EDT. * At 755 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bel Air North... Octoraro Darlington This includes the following Flood Prone Roads: Sandy Hook Road near Deer Creek Darlington Road at Deer Creek Road FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

