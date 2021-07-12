Severe Weather Statement issued for Cecil, Harford by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 19:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cecil; Harford THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL HARFORD...NORTHWESTERN CECIL AND EASTERN BALTIMORE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 800 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for northern and northeastern Maryland.alerts.weather.gov
