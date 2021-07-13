The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers Tuesday, July 13: Liam Goes Home, Eric’s Demand, Carter Stunned
The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, July 13 reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) are reunited. “Lope” will soon go home together and put their family back together. Meanwhile, Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) offers to quit, but Eric Forrester (John McCook) won’t allow it. Instead, he makes an odd demand of Carter.celebratingthesoaps.com
