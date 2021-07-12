Higher Ground

"Poker's all about waiting… then something happens." Focus Features has unveiled the first official trailer for Paul Schrader's new film The Card Counter, a gambler drama arriving in theaters this fall. It was just announced for the 2021 Venice Film Festival, premiering in the fest's main competition this September. A compulsive card player attempts to give guidance to a young man who is out for revenge against a mutual enemy - a military colonel. They end up going from casino to casino to build up their earnings, but risk getting lost in all of the cards and money. Oscar Isaac stars as William Tell, joined by Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan, Willem Dafoe, Ekaterina Baker, Billy Slaughter, and Joel Michaely. So this isn't exactly the best trailer, a lot of strange things going on, including that flashback footage in B&W. But I'm intrigued nonetheless, and hopefully Schrader has crafted another compelling film for us to enjoy this year.