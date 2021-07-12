Cancel
Obamas Readying Film and TV Event ‘Blackout’ for Netflix. The Obamas’ Higher Ground and Fatherhood producers Temple Hill are reteaming for a new project at Netflix. The companies are developing Blackout, a film and TV “event” that is being adapted…. Norbert Leo Butz Signs With APA (Exclusive) The film, TV...

www.hollywoodreporter.com

MoviesComicBook

Nicolas Cage Reveals the One Movie of His He Will Never Watch

It's pretty reasonable to call Nicholas Cage a film icon, as the actor has appeared in an ever-growing number of fascinating and memorable films. Fans of Cage probably have their favorite performance of his that they want to watch or rewatch — but apparently, there's one title that the actor has no plans to revisit. In a recent interview with Variety, Cage briefly spoke about his upcoming role in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, an upcoming film that will see him portraying a fictionalized version of himself. As Cage put it, he'll "never see" The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, because the film's self-aware nature will be a bit too much for him.
MoviesDen of Geek

The Exorcist Reboot Will Kick Off Trilogy With Ellen Burstyn Returning

The power of Christ may compel you, but at least in Hollywood the Devil still holds some sway. Indeed, an entire trilogy of The Exorcist sequels is now taking shape at Blumhouse Productions, Universal Pictures, and Peacock, and the new movies will even see Ellen Burstyn reprise the role of Chris MacNeil for the first time in 50 years. That’s some damn powerful casting.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Steven Spielberg Casts Judd Hirsch, Jeannie Berlin, Robin Bartlett and Jonathan Hadary in Film Based on His Childhood (EXCLUSIVE)

Steven Spielberg has added a new generation to the fictional family at the center of his semi-autobiographical film, which has the working title of “The Fabelmans.”. Oscar nominees Judd Hirsch (“Ordinary People,” “Independence Day”) and Jeannie Berlin (“The Heartbreak Kid,” “Succession”), and veteran stage and screen actors Robin Bartlett (“Mad About You,” “American Horror Story”) and Jonathan Hadary (“Veep,” “Girls5eva”) will play the older relatives of a young, aspiring filmmaker — played by Gabriel LaBelle (“The Predator”) — who is loosely based on Spielberg’s experiences as a kid in Arizona.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Katey Sagal

Katey Sagal to Topline Blumhouse Movie for Epix (Exclusive) Katey Sagal is set to star in an original movie at premium cable outlet Epix. The Rebel actress will play a former country music star turned recluse in Tattered Hearts, a thriller that’s part of…. Katey Sagal plays an anti-corporate crusader...
EntertainmentHollywood Reporter

Emmys 2021

Emmy Noms Analysis: Proof That Selection Process Needs to Change. The nominations for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, which were announced on Tuesday morning, hammered home something that has become increasingly apparent in recent years: the Emmys, in the age…. Creative Arts Emmys: Nominees to Watch Include Composers Ludwig Göransson,...
TennisHollywood Reporter

This Week in TV: ‘Never Have I Ever,’ ‘Power Book III,’ Magnolia Network Debuts

The first Olympics competition and the debut of 'American Horror Stories' are also set for July 15-21. The week ahead brings the first few competitions of the Summer Olympics — before the opening ceremonies in Tokyo — along with several broadcast network finales, and a whole lot of streaming premieres. It’s the busiest seven-day stretch in months, in fact, for streaming debuts.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Film Independent

Film Independent Launches Amplifier Fellowship for Black Filmmakers. There is a new fellowship for Black artists looking to launch their filmmaking careers, courtesy of Film Independent. The Amplifier Fellowship awards each Fellow a $30,000 unrestricted cash…
TV SeriesHollywood Reporter

‘Rebel’: IMDb TV Circling Season 2 of Canceled ABC Drama

The freshman season of the Erin Brockovich-inspired drama from 'Grey's Anatomy' showrunner Krista Vernoff has landed at the ad-supported streamer. Rebel isn’t done fighting. Amazon-backed IMDb TV has landed free streaming rights to the first season of former ABC drama Rebel, the Erin Brockovich-inspired series created by Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff. The series began streaming on the ad-supported platform July 15.
TV & VideosHollywood Reporter

Anthony Bourdain Documentary ‘Roadrunner’ Features AI Model of Late Chef’s Voice

Morgan Neville handed over about a dozen hours of recordings to a software company, eventually creating "an AI model of his voice" for three quotes, he told The New Yorker. Morgan Neville, the filmmaker behind the recently released Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, says he re-created the late chef’s voice using AI for several quotes featured in the documentary.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Antonio Banderas Joins Harrison Ford in ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Antonio Banderas has jumped on board Indiana Jones 5 alongside Harrison Ford, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Banderas starred as Pablo Picasso in the second season of Genius (2018) and had the lead role in Pain and Glory from frequent collaborator Pedro Almodovar, for which he received an Oscar nomination. He also appeared in the comedy actioner The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, and will star opposite Penelope Cruz in the Spanish comedy Official Competition from directors Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Ellen Burstyn

Universal Plans New ‘Exorcist’ Trilogy With Peacock. Leslie Odom Jr. is set to star in the coming reboot of The Exorcist from Blumhouse and Morgan Creek Productions, in partnership with Universal and Peacock. Ellen Burstyn will also reprise her…. Gravitas Ventures Nabs ‘Queen Bees’ Starring Ellen Burstyn, James Caan. The...
TV SeriesHollywood Reporter

‘iCarly’ Revival Earns Second Season on Paramount+

Paramount+ is tuning back in to iCarly. The ViacomCBS streaming service has picked up a second season of the show, a sequel to the Nickelodeon hit that ran from 2007-12. The renewal comes a month after the show’s June 17 debut on Paramount+. Like other streamers, Paramount+ doesn’t release detailed...
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Festival de Cannes

‘The Year of the Everlasting Storm’: Film Review | Cannes 2021. The hidden depths of COVID-19 are plumbed by arthouse headliners Jafar Panahi, Apichatpong Weerasethakul, David Lowery, Laura Poitras, Dominga Sotomayor, Anthony Chen and Malik Vitthal in seven…. Cannes to Hold Virtual Film Market Ahead of Festival. Bowing to pressure...
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Starz Strikes Post Pay-One Licensing Deal With Universal

Universal continues to spread the wealth — and generate revenue — in terms of its home entertainment partners. In the latest development, Starz said Thursday it has entered a multiyear licensing output deal with Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG). Beginning with the 2022 theatrical slate, Universal’s live-action films in the...
MoviesFirst Showing

Oscar Isaac & Tye Sheridan in Schrader's 'The Card Counter' Trailer

"Poker's all about waiting… then something happens." Focus Features has unveiled the first official trailer for Paul Schrader's new film The Card Counter, a gambler drama arriving in theaters this fall. It was just announced for the 2021 Venice Film Festival, premiering in the fest's main competition this September. A compulsive card player attempts to give guidance to a young man who is out for revenge against a mutual enemy - a military colonel. They end up going from casino to casino to build up their earnings, but risk getting lost in all of the cards and money. Oscar Isaac stars as William Tell, joined by Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan, Willem Dafoe, Ekaterina Baker, Billy Slaughter, and Joel Michaely. So this isn't exactly the best trailer, a lot of strange things going on, including that flashback footage in B&W. But I'm intrigued nonetheless, and hopefully Schrader has crafted another compelling film for us to enjoy this year.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Winston Duke

‘Batman Unburied’: Winston Duke to Voice Star as Bruce Wayne (Exclusive) Winston Duke is headed from Wakanda to Gotham City. The Black Panther actor will voice star in Batman Unburied, the upcoming Spotify podcast that hails from The Dark Knight screenwriter David S…. Winston Duke Experienced Quarantine (in Character) Before...
Moviesmoviesinfocus.com

Universal Spends $400 Million On New EXORCIST Trilogy

Universal Pictures has closed a deal with Blumhouse and Morgan Creek to purchase worldwide rights for a new Exorcist trilogy. The deal is reportedly worth an eye-popping $400 million and it may see the films premiere on streaming service Peacock. The news of a potential Exorcist sequel first hit in December 2021.

