The Bold And The Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers And Recap Monday, July 12: Brooke Gloats – Liam’s Free
The Bold and The Beautiful (B&B) spoilers and recap Monday, July 12, 2021 reveals in Los Angeles with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) racing against time to save Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). Hope and Thomas try to convince Deputy Chief Baker (Dan Martin) that they can prove Liam didn’t kill Vinny Walker (Joe LoCicero) on purpose. Vinny threw himself in front of Liam’s car so that Thomas could be with Hope.celebratingthesoaps.com
