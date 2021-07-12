The Bold And The Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers And Recap Monday, July 12: Brooke Gloats – Liam’s Free

Adam: The Newman black sheep (Mark Grossman) gets frank with Sharon (Sharon Case). Chelsea: The con artist/designer (Melissa Claire Egan) is finally sprung from the nuthouse, courtesy of Adam. Chelsea is released and sent to take care of her mom Anita (Catherine Bach). Before she leaves, Chelsea begs Adam to let Connor go with her, but he rejects the idea. Later, Chels sees Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Sharon apologizing for what she put them through and mentions how Adam isn't allowing Connor to come with her, due to Victor's (Eric Braeden) influence.