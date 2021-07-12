WNY venues, theaters receive over $23M in federal relief aid
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a pandemic that kept them shut down for over a year, venues and theaters across Western New York have received federal aid.
According to data obtained from the SBA website, 28 venues and theaters received $23,934,736 from the Shuttered Venues Operators Grant.
The big winner in Western New York was Shea's Performing Arts Center, which received $10 million from the federal grant program. According to information from the SBA, $10 million was the maximum grant a venue could receive.
A spokesperson for Shea's was gathering more information when we called to inquire about the grant.
In total, 803 venues and theaters in New York State were awarded $843,101,091 through the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant.
2 On Your Side reached out to the offices of U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Congressman Brian Higgins, Congressman Chris Jacobs and U.S. Rep. Tom Reed for comment, but we have not heard back yet.
Here is the full list of venues and theaters in WNY that received Shuttered Venue Operators Grants:
- Asbury Arts Center, Inc. - $413,352
- Autumn Thoughts, Inc. - $181,669
- Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra Society, Inc. - $346,832
- Center Stage Comedy Buffalo, LLC - $776,633
- Dipson Theatres, Inc. - $2,364,452
- Infinity On Main, Inc. - $184,972
- Irish Classical Theatre Co., Inc. - $102,278
- Kleinhans Music Hall Management, Inc. - $363,072
- MNM Presents, Inc. - $212,613
- MusicalFare Theatre Company, Inc. - $371,960
- Nickel City Opera - $8,370
- North Park Theatre of Buffalo, Inc. - $212,202
- Orchard Park Symphony Orchestra, Inc. - $10,796
- Road Less Traveled Productions - $62,379
- Shea's-O'Connell Preservation Guild, Ltd. - $10,000,000
- The Big Easy in Buffalo, Inc. - $2,267
- The New Phoenix Theatre on The Park, Inc. - $12,053
- Varsity Theatre - $14,153
- Craftwork Entertainment Group LLC - $473,749
- East Aurora Entertainment, Inc - $194,005
- Erie County Agricultural Society - $3,803,750
- National Comedy Center Operator, Inc. - $598,237
- National Comedy Center, Inc. - $573,442
- Lancaster, NY Opera House Inc. - $173,854
- Artpark & Company - $1,118,608
- Riviera Theatre & Organ Preservation Society, Inc. - $1,179,526
- Hamburg Palace Theatre Inc - $118,078
- Empire State Concerts LLC - $61,437
