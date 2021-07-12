Cancel
Gonzales, LA

Edwin W. Edwards dead at 93

Cover picture for the articleGONZALES - Former Gov. Edwin W. Edwards, who embodied Louisiana’s populist era in the late 20th century — championing the poor and ushering Black people and women into state government — died just before 7 a.m. Monday at his home in Gonzales. The cause of death: respiratory problems that had...

Related
Gonzales, LAwgno.com

Trina Edwards says, “His last words were to Eli…”

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Former Louisiana Governor Edwin Washington Edwards died peacefully Monday morning, July 12, 2021. Edwin was at his home in Gonzales surrounded by family and friends. Louisiana’s only four-term governor expired of respiratory problems that had plagued him in recent years, doctors said. Edwards was less than...
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
KPEL 96.5

Edwin Edwards Placed Himself in Hospice Care

Despite a myriad of legal woes, Edwin Edwards, The Cajun Prince, remains as Louisiana's most popular Governor. There are those in the state, myself included, that believe that if Edwin, not John Bel, Edwards was to run for Governor again, he'd at least make the runoff and would have a pretty strong chance of winning.
Alexandria, LAkalb.com

Cenla remembers former Gov. Edwin Edwards

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards passed away in his Gonzales home on Monday, July 12. He was 93. Last week, Edwards announced he was putting himself in hospice care after ongoing respiratory issues. The charismatic, four-term governor had deep ties to Central Louisiana. Now, those who...
Louisiana StatePosted by
KPEL 96.5

Did You Know That a Klansman Almost Became Governor of Louisiana?

"For almost a year Louisiana was the laughingstock of the nation." That was the way that our state's gubernatorial election of 1991 was described by two of our area's most astute political analysts. That was the year that a Ku Klux Klan grand wizard ran for Louisiana's highest office against a former governor who was being investigated for criminal activity.
Louisiana StateWETM

Goodbyes for Louisiana’s flamboyant ex-Gov. Edwin Edwards

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Events marking the death of former Louisiana Gov. Edwin W. Edwards were set to begin Saturday with a public viewing in the marble-trimmed Memorial Hall of the state Capitol where the flamboyant politician served 16 years. Edwards was the only person elected four times as...
PoliticsThe Independent

Edwin Edwards: Colourful American governor with a penchant for theatrics

In Louisiana, a state notorious for colourful politicians, Edwin Edwards blazed for half a century, a near-perpetual neon rainbow. The former Louisiana governor and US congressman, who has died aged 93, was a brazen practitioner of the corrupt-politics-as-theatrics style mastered by the legendary Depression-era demagogue Huey Long. Edwards served three...
Politicslpb.org

LPB DIGITAL PLATFORMS TO STREAM SERVICES OF EDWIN EDWARDS

Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) Digital Platforms offer several opportunities for those wishing to pay their final respects to former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards with live streaming coverage of both Saturday’s lying in state and Sunday’s funeral services. Edwards, who passed away at the age of 93, will lie in state...
Louisiana StatePosted by
The Hill

Death of a legend: Louisiana's Edwin Edwards didn't stoop to racism

There may be no Southern politician who was more colorful, controversial and consequential than Edwin Edwards, who dominated Louisiana politics for more than three decades. Everything about Edwards, who died this week at 93, was larger than life: his unforgettable one liners — saying the “only way I can lose this election is if I'm caught in bed with a dead girl or a live boy”; his flaws — he spent eight years in the slammer; and his progressive politics, rising above the race card when it dominated politics in the region. He won four terms as governor after serving four terms in Congress.
Baton Rouge, LAL'Observateur

Gov. Edwards’ Remarks from Former Gov. Edwin Edwards’ Memorial Service

BATON ROUGE — Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards delivered remarks at the memorial services for former Gov. Edwin Edwards. It is with a prayerful spirit and grateful heart that I join you today to celebrate the rich life and legacy of former Gov. Edwin Washington Edwards – a son of Louisiana, the state’s only four-term governor, a man who seemed larger than life. As he once said, he was both a realist and a dreamer who often dreamed of a better world – and worked to make it so. I believe his service to our state and nation are proof of everything he worked so hard to achieve. In his words, – “without fear of contradiction”– he left his mark on every part of Louisiana. Edwin loved his family, and he certainly loved the people of this state. No one could disagree with that. To his credit, there are many ways in which he left Louisiana a better place to work and call home. His humble beginnings in rural Avoyelles Parish, the son of a sharecropper, taught Edwin many lessons that he carried with him throughout life. He once said: from the janitor to the chairman of the board, I try to recognize everyone for their individual worth. Being able to see other people in their shoes, understanding where they come from, I have a capacity to relate to everybody. And that he did.
New Orleans, LAUS News and World Report

ANALYSIS: Edwin Edwards' Legacy? It's Complicated

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — That Edwin Edwards' fame might have diminished a bit while he was imprisoned became clear on the day of his third wedding in July 2011 — months after his release and just days shy of his 84th birthday — to a 32-year-old woman. After a private...

