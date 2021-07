Marvel shocked fans with the Loki finale earlier this week, and we’re still trying to make sense of what just happened. It’s a good kind of shock, as Loki delivered a great story. We got to re-experience the journey from bad-Loki to good-Loki all while learning the secrets of the multiverse. That might be the biggest thing coming out of Loki, and episode 6 gave us the final missing pieces of the puzzle. As we expected, Loki sets the stage for the multiverse movies to follow, including Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. And...