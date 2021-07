Paul Turner was a little nervous as the big day approached. After all, it had been about 16 months since Darkside Cinema had been forced to close its doors to film fans. As the COVID-19 pandemic tide had turned enough to allow for patrons to return to the theaters, Turner, the venue’s owner/operator, had set his sights on bringing back in-house showings. He eventually announced that audience members would be able to return for showings of “Pig” and “Nomadland” over the past weekend.