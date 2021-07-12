Cancel
Nevada State

Record heat persists in Nevada; more rain expected in Vegas

By Otaku
KDWN
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENO, Nev. (AP) — Record heat is persisting across Nevada, from Las Vegas to Lake Tahoe and Elko. Record rainfall was reported Sunday in southern Nevada, where more thunderstorms are in the forecast Monday. A record tenth of an inch of rain in Las Vegas on Sunday doubled the old mark set in 1989. A record of 92 degrees was recorded on Sunday at South Lake Tahoe, California, where six records have fallen and three others have been tied since mid-June. In Reno, the high has topped 100 degrees 12 times so far this year, nearly twice as many times as any time on record at this point in July.

