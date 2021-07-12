Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Cooler Master Announces Summer Summit 21 Digital Show

By Cory Wells on July 12, 2021
hardcoregamer.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe peripheral and desktop component manufacturer Cooler Master will be hosting its own digital show this week with Summer Summit 21. This will be held via web-conferencing software called Gather Town. This software allows users to view the virtual room that everyone is meeting in. The idea is to mimic a real-world conference with a fun and interactive twist. Viewers will create an 8-bit avatar that will allow them to go around and island and view the items that Cooler Master is showing off. You can also meet Cooler Master employees and complete easter eggs to win prizes.

hardcoregamer.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooler Master#Software#Easter Eggs#Keyboards#Mm731#Ck721
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Bluetooth
News Break
Avatar
Related
ElectronicsAttack Magazine

Rane Releases Limited Edition Seventy A-Track Signature Edition Battle Mixer

Rane has announced a limited run Seventy A-Trak signature edition battle mixer. Rane has announced an exclusive collaboration with DJ, turntablist and producer A-Trak. The Seventy A-Trak Signature Edition is a redesigned remix of the Rane Seventy DJ mixer, reimagined with input from A-Trak and specialised for turntablist performance. Under...
ElectronicsPC Perspective

be quiet! Announces Dark Rock TF 2 CPU Air Cooler

Be quiet! has introduced their latest CPU air cooler with the Dark Rock TF 2, with the “TF” denoting a top-flow design. Positioned as a high-end offering with the ability to dissipate up to 230W TDP loads, the press release boldly proclaims that the Dark Rock TF 2 provides “maximum top-flow cooling performance even under extreme overclocking conditions.”
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Announced for PS4 and PS5 with August Release Alongside a Bunch of Paid Upgrade Options

The official PlayStation Youtube channel uploaded a trailer for a new, upcoming game, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut. Acting as an enhanced re-release of the original game, the PlayStation 5 release boasts a considerable amount of enhancements and additions, intending to make this a worthwhile experience for fans of the prior iteration of the title as well as newcomers.
Electronicshardcoregamer.com

Review: Cooler Master MM720 Gaming Mouse

Modernizing classic designs is what keeps the core of hardware thriving over time. The MM720 Gaming Mouse is one of these such things as it takes a classic design and brings it to current day standards with improved hardware. Cooler Master has implemented updates across the board to this design down to the slightest detail. Keeping the MM720 lightweight is the key as it weighs in only at 49g. What makes the MM720 special is the shape of the mouse and the comfort level it provides. Once you spend time with this mouse it ranks up there with its competition for the price.
Electronicshardcoregamer.com

Review: Cooler Master SK622 Space Gray Hybrid Wireless Keyboard

Cooler Master has offered a plethora of peripherals over the years as it continues to innovate its brand. The latest gaming keyboard it’s offering is the SK622 Space Gray Hybrid Wireless Keyboard. This means you can keep the keyboard attached or you can embark in its Bluetooth 4.0 wireless connectivity. The SK622 is a 60% keyboard, so it will be minimizing space in your gaming setup to leave room for other things. The review unit came with the linear mechanical switches so keyboard input will be straight to the point. This is a slick-looking keyboard and offers depth that can be sometimes overwhelming.
ComicsDestructoid

Cave announces new Touhou Project title to launch in Japan in 2022

Respected shmup developer Cave has announced a brand new title in the long-running Touhou Project series. While the publisher is remaining incredibly tight-lipped on all details, it expects the new release to launch in Japan in 2022. Touhou Project began life as a bullet hell shmup franchise that launched in...
Video GamesEurogamer.net

The Ninja Gaiden Master Collection PC port now has some graphics options

The Ninja Gaiden Master Collection PC port now has some graphics options. The collection launched last month and was immediately found wanting, with severely limited customisation and graphics options. To play in fullscreen mode you had to launch the game and then click the maximise icon in the upper-right of...
Electronicseteknix.com

Marvo Pro KG965G Gaming Keyboard Review

Marvo is quickly growing to be one of my favourite brands. Not only do they continue to impress with the performance of their products, but it’s more their prices that really open my eyes. I’ve tested keyboards from them that are £9-12 each, their more premium ones that were still only £30, and now, their latest flagship may be the most expensive Marvo peripheral I’ve ever seen… and it’s only 45 quid! While that may sound like you’re getting a cut-down product, I’m struggling to see where on the features list. You still get a fully mechanical design, an aluminium alloy frame, dedicated macro keys, RGB backlighting with 18 different modes, a wrist rest, multimedia controls, and more!
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to play the Company of Heroes 3 pre-alpha demo

The Company of Heroes franchise is returning with Company of Heroes 3, a modern approach to a real-time strategy game from the late 2000’s era of gaming. Everything is being upgraded, and the development team at Relic Entertainment wants to take a community approach to the game’s development. Because they want the community involved as much as possible, they’ve released a pre-alpha demo for players to try out to provide feedback for the development team to help guide the course for the rest of the game. Here’s how you can play the Company of Heroes 3 pre-alpha demo.
Electronicshomecrux.com

Cooler Master Orb X GamePod Will Deliver an Immersive Gaming Experience

Taiwan-based computer hardware manufacturer Cooler Master has launched Orb X GamePod, a multi-purpose workstation that offers immersive experience to its users. It is a semi-enclosed motorized shuttle dome for gaming and working in optimal privacy. If you are an avid gamer, this set up is what you need for your dream room.
Electronicswccftech.com

Cooler Master Adds Four New Colors to the NR200P

Cooler Master has announced four new colors to its popular NR200P PC case, and these new colors are Flamingo Pink, Caribbean Blue, Sunset Orange, and Nightshade Purple. These new PC cases utilize the same design as the original NR200P, which allows for up to seven 120 mm fans and feature support for up to Mini-ITX motherboards.
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Realme GT Master Edition series announced

There’s a sort of tradition for Realme to release Master Editions of its flagships. These are more premium-looking versions of its phones where the brand can showcase different materials and an overall more premium design. Japanese industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa was again tasked behind the two new phones bringing together the Realme GT Master Edition and GT Master Exploration Edition.
Video GamesComicBook

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Announced

Konami announced a new Yu-Gi-Oh! game this week with the reveal of Yi-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, and experience revealed alongside several other projects. Among those announcements, Master Duel has stood out already as a return for form for Yu-Gi-Oh! games players have been looking for amid other releases over the years. The game doesn’t yet have a release date, but it’s been confirmed for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, and the mobile devices via iOS and Android.
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

BenQ has a pair of fresh 165Hz gaming monitors joining its MOBIUZ Line

BenQ has two new gaming monitors available. They have 165Hz refresh rates and 1ms MPRTs. They cost $299 and $329, respectively. BenQ's MOBIUZ line just got a little bigger. The display maker announced its two new monitors, the 25-inch EX2510S and 27-inch EX2710S, are available to purchase right now. These...
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Company Of Heroes 3 Announced With An Action-Packed Gameplay Trailer

Well, we can finally say for certain what yesterday’s mysterious Relic Entertainment stream was all about – Company of Heroes 3 has been officially announced! Developers Relic Entertainment and publishers SEGA have revealed the next title in the World War 2 RTS series with a gameplay trailer and even a ‘hands-on’ pre-alpha preview.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

AniCast Maker Launches DLC Featuring Atelier Ryza, SSSS.GRIDMAN, and Megu Shinonome

Avex Technologies launch the first round of DLC available for AniCast Maker, a tool that allows players to create shore anime in VR. The DLC Asset Pack Set 1 is available now on Oculus Quests and Quest 2. It adds the assets to make videos containing content from Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout, SSSS.GRIDMAN, and Megu Shinonome. The DLC launches alongside its version 1.1.0 update.
ElectronicsPosted by
PC Gamer

This Cooler Master mechanical keyboard is just $48 right now

Keyboards might not help you play games at a smoother framerate, but they're an important component in any PC setup. The right layout and key switches can make everything from gaming to typing up Word documents more enjoyable (except for people hearing your microphone). Cooler Master is perhaps best known for its fans and power supplies, but the company has also produced a few keyboards, and one of them is almost half off the usual price right now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy