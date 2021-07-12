Cooler Master Announces Summer Summit 21 Digital Show

Marvo is quickly growing to be one of my favourite brands. Not only do they continue to impress with the performance of their products, but it’s more their prices that really open my eyes. I’ve tested keyboards from them that are £9-12 each, their more premium ones that were still only £30, and now, their latest flagship may be the most expensive Marvo peripheral I’ve ever seen… and it’s only 45 quid! While that may sound like you’re getting a cut-down product, I’m struggling to see where on the features list. You still get a fully mechanical design, an aluminium alloy frame, dedicated macro keys, RGB backlighting with 18 different modes, a wrist rest, multimedia controls, and more!