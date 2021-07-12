Cooler Master Announces Summer Summit 21 Digital Show
The peripheral and desktop component manufacturer Cooler Master will be hosting its own digital show this week with Summer Summit 21. This will be held via web-conferencing software called Gather Town. This software allows users to view the virtual room that everyone is meeting in. The idea is to mimic a real-world conference with a fun and interactive twist. Viewers will create an 8-bit avatar that will allow them to go around and island and view the items that Cooler Master is showing off. You can also meet Cooler Master employees and complete easter eggs to win prizes.hardcoregamer.com
