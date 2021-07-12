Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

Cause Of Death In Vegas Police Custody Being Investigated

By Otaku
KDWN
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas are investigating the death of a 35-year-old man who police say fought with people after crashing a vehicle at a gas station and became unconscious before he was booked into jail on a driving under the influence charge. The Clark County coroner said Monday the cause of Rashad Straughter’s death was not immediately determined and his hometown wasn’t known. A Las Vegas police spokesman says there’s no departmental briefing planned about Straughter’s death. The department says he was taken into custody “without incident” after 8 a.m. Sunday but became “unresponsive” before arrival at Las Vegas City Jail.

