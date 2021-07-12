Cancel
Night Court Star Charlie Robinson Dies at 75

By Russ Burlingame
ComicBook
Cover picture for the articleCharlie Robinson, a veteran stage and screen actor best known for his role on Night Court, has passed away. He was 75. Born on November 9, 1945 in Houston, Texas, Robinson began acting in the late 1960s, and Robinson’s acting career began in the late 1960s, and by 1971 he had started a TV career that would span decades. With appearances on Lou Grant and Roots: The Next Generation, and an uncredited apperance in Apocalypse Now, millions of viewers had seen his face at least once or twice before he got his big break as Mac on Night Court in 1984.

