Power Loss: Evasive Motorsports' Tesla Model 3 Pikes Peak Car Gets Zapped

Long time Super Street fans have seen Evasive Motorsports progress over the years, having built multiple track and street cars that've appeared in and on the cover of SS, Honda Tuning, Import Tuner, and more, the group has also long served as the "go-to" source for race-focused tuning on multiple platforms. In recent years, they've organized an all-out assault on the annual Pikes Peak Hill Climb and after joining forces with ace wheelman and ENEOS brand ambassador Dai Yoshihara in 2019, the team showed undeniable promise, though succumbed to a mechanical failure in the end. Redemption would come just a year later as the group, having gathered substantial data and hands-on experience, went on to realize victory in the unlimited Division of Pikes Peak 2020.