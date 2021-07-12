Where to Eat on Paris’s Rue du Faubourg Saint-Denis

Paris’ tourist-heavy areas like the Marais, 6th and 7th arrondissements, Jardins des Tuileries, and Place de la Concorde are undeniably some of the most picturesque urban landscapes in the world. But the City of Light has so many faces. It’s also fun to explore places where many Parisians actually live and frequent for a glimpse of true Parisian life. One such neighborhood is Strasbourg-Saint-Denis in the 10th arrondissement.