With the 90-degree days and all the heat and sunshine filling our days it is hard to think that fall is just around the corner. We are happy to announce that fall programs will be offered this year with no restrictions. Registration is currently taking place for all our adult fall programs. We will be taking team registrations for adult fall softball and adult fall kickball through July 26. Men’s Softball upper league will run on Wednesday evenings from Aug. 25-Sept. 22. Men’s Softball lower league will run on Thursday evenings from Aug. 26-Sept. 23. We will also have adult co-rec softball leagues that will run on Tuesday evenings from Aug. 24-Sept. 21. The adult kickball league be on Mondays and Tuesdays. Season dates are Aug. 16-Sept. 27 (Monday League) and Aug. 17-Sept. 21 (Tuesday League). Register your team and player fee online at https://secure.rec1.com/MN/owatonna-mn/catalog.