Love And Marriage Huntsville Season 3
OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced today that the third season of its highly anticipated hit reality series “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” will premiere with brand new one-hour episodes starting Saturday, July 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT followed by the second season premiere of “Family or Fiancé” at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The series, produced by Carlos King’s Kingdom Reign Entertainment and ITV America, follows the lives of successful power couples in the city of Huntsville, Alabama as they navigate balancing friendship, marriage, and business. Check out the trailer inside…www.talkingwithtami.com
