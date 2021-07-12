Cancel
Mendocino, CA

Pet of the week: Meet Chrissy

By Submitted
Willits News
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you met our chocolate sweetness that goes by the name of Chrissy? If you have not, you’re missing out! This girl is a spunky, sassy, outgoing, ball of fun who is just 9 months old. She is dog social, and would love some friends who can keep up with her. She will for sure keep a smile on your face! She is also a little love bug who does not mind giving you some kisses while you give her a good pat down. Chrissy is microchipped, spayed, current on vaccines and ready to go to her forever home! Is that with you? You may apply to love Chrissy at mendohumanesociety.com.

