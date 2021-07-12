Pet of the week: Meet Chrissy
Have you met our chocolate sweetness that goes by the name of Chrissy? If you have not, you’re missing out! This girl is a spunky, sassy, outgoing, ball of fun who is just 9 months old. She is dog social, and would love some friends who can keep up with her. She will for sure keep a smile on your face! She is also a little love bug who does not mind giving you some kisses while you give her a good pat down. Chrissy is microchipped, spayed, current on vaccines and ready to go to her forever home! Is that with you? You may apply to love Chrissy at mendohumanesociety.com.www.willitsnews.com
