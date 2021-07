7-12-21 Evening Forecast With Chief Meteorologist Efren Afante

STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE MI 338 PM EDT TUE JUL 27 2021 /238 PM CDT TUE JUL 27 2021/ TONIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR TO PARTLY CLOUDY. PATCHY FOG POSSIBLE. LOWS 55 TO 62. WEDNESDAY...INCREASING CLOUDS WEST TO EAST. SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS BECOMING LIKELY WEST HALF IN THE AFTERNOON...A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS EAST HALF BY EVENING. HIGHS 76 TO 81. WEDNESDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS 56 TO 65. THURSDAY...BECOMING MOSTLY CLEAR. SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS EARLY...MAINLY EAST. HIGHS 69 TO 78. THURSDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 45 TO 62...COOLEST INTERIOR WEST. FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLEAR...BECOMING MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS LATE. HIGHS 69 TO 77. SATURDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS 53 TO 64. HIGHS IN THE 70S. SUNDAY...SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS FAR EAST. LOWS 47 TO 62...COOLEST INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS IN THE 70S.