American Thrills: “Stranger”

Punknews.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are pleased to bring you an all new Punknews exclusive for Connecticut punks American Thrills. The 4-piece band released a new music video for the single titled "Stranger". They single is off of the band's latest release titled Old Things. The EP was made with the help of Chris Teti (The World is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die) and features vocals from Andy Jackson of Hot Rod Circuit. See below to check out the video for "Stranger" and a quote from the band on the single.

www.punknews.org

