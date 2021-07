Production on the new adaptation of Stephen King's Firestarter kicked off in May, with star Zac Efron taking to Twitter to confirm that production has now wrapped on the horror movie. Following the announcement by Blumhouse that filming had officially started earlier this year, they also confirmed that the titular character was being played by American Horror Story and The Tomorrow War actor Ryan Kiera Armstrong, a character previously made famous by Drew Barrymore. While this new take on the concept doesn't yet have a release date, it marks the latest in a recent trend of King novels getting adaptations despite previous projects having already brought them to life.