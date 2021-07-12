Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

U.S. approves Blue Origin license for human space travel ahead of Bezos flight

By Eric M. Johnson
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IsRSq_0autakK400

SEATTLE/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Monday it approved a Blue Origin license to carry humans on the New Shepard launch system into space.

Former Amazon.com Chief Executive Jeff Bezos is set to fly to the edge of space on Blue Origin’s maiden crewed voyage on July 20.

Blue Origin is authorized to carry humans while its FAA license is valid through August and is approved to conduct these missions from its Launch Site One facility in Texas, the agency confirmed.

Blue Origin was required to verify its launch vehicle’s hardware and software worked safely during a test flight and the FAA confirmed it met regulatory requirements.

Blue Origin’s flight will come a little over a week after space-tourism rival Virgin Galactic successfully sent a crew including its founder, British billionaire Richard Branson, to the edge of space.

Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin, as well as the space firm founded by rival billionaire Elon Musk, are working to usher in a new era of routine commercial civilian space travel in what has been popularized as the “billionaire space race.”

Proving rocket travel is safe for the public is key to developing what the Swiss-based investment bank UBS estimates will be a $3 billion annual space tourism market in a decade.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

149K+
Followers
183K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Bezos
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Richard Branson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Travel#Space Tourism#Billionaire Space Race#Amazon Com#Blue Origin#British#Usher#Swiss#Ubs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Travel
News Break
FAA
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & Defenseerrorsofenchantment.com

Sir Richard Branson Should Pay His Own Way Into Space Instead Of Robbing New Mexicans

The following appeared on July 21, 2021 in The Federalist:. The world is in awe that billionaire Sir Richard Branson has finally accomplished his 17-year goal of achieving spaceflight. On July 11, 2021, Virgin Galactic’s spaceship Unity reached 53.5 miles above the Earth with a crew including Branson. They spent a few minutes in zero gravity and returned safely to the runway of Spaceport America near the small town of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. Congratulations!
Aerospace & DefenseDice Insights

What Blue Origin, SpaceX Pay Software Engineers in New Space Race

Former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos launching himself into space aboard a self-funded rocket generated an enormous number of headlines. Having spent billions of dollars to get to that point, Bezos made it clear he’s willing to spend billions more through his space company, Blue Origin, to launch more rockets. Meanwhile,...
Aerospace & DefenseIFLScience

Jeff Bezos And Richard Branson Are Not Astronauts, Say Recently Updated US Guidelines

Bad news, billionaires. On the same day Jeff Bezos blasted off on Blue Origin’s inaugural crewed spaceflight, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) updated its definition of a "commercial astronaut.” As per the new criteria, Amazon’s ex-CEO and fellow rich-guy-who-went-to-space Sir Richard Branson may not be considered astronauts in the eyes of the FAA's Commercial Space Astronaut Wings Program. According to the program's first rule change since 2004, astronauts must be part of the flight crew and make contributions to space flight safety.
Aerospace & DefenseArs Technica

Blue Origin has a secret project named “Jarvis” to compete with SpaceX

In late May, a rumor concerning Blue Origin's large New Glenn rocket broke on several social media sites frequented by spaceflight enthusiasts. According to the rumor, Blue Origin was changing the primary structural material of its new rocket from an aluminum alloy to stainless steel. The social media posts sparked considerable interest, as they implied that the company would mimic a competitor in its choice of materials—SpaceX's Starship and Super Heavy are made primarily from stainless steel. Moreover, such a change also augured further delays in the New Glenn development program, which was already years behind schedule.
Aerospace & DefenseTelegraph

Jeff Bezos offers Nasa $2bn discount to build moon lander after losing out to SpaceX

Blue Origin owner Jeff Bezos wrote an open letter to Nasa on Monday offering a $2 billion discount to allow his company to build a Moon lander. The human landing system (HLS) contract, worth $2.9 billion, was awarded to Elon Musk's rival SpaceX in April, but Blue Origin and a third company Dynetics filed protests that are currently awaiting adjudication by the US Government Accountability Office.
Aerospace & DefenseCNN

Jeff Bezos offers NASA $2 billion to get Blue Origin back in the moon race

Jeff Bezos wants to spot NASA up to $2 billion in a bid to reignite the battle for space between his rocket company Blue Origin and Elon Musk’s SpaceX. The world’s richest man appealed to NASA Administrator Bill Nelson in an open letter Monday, offering to cover billions of dollars in the US space agency’s costs. In doing so, Bezos hopes Blue Origin can be reconsidered for a contract to build the vehicle that will land the next astronauts on the moon.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Dutch teen on Blue Origin flight to space told Jeff Bezos he’s never used Amazon

A Dutch teenager who became the youngest space traveler after travelling on board Blue Origin’s rocket last week says he told his co-passenger Jeff Bezos that he’d never ordered anything from Amazon.Oliver Daemen, the 18-year-old physics student, was one of the passengers who accompanied Mr Bezos along with his brother Mark Bezos and 82-year-old aviator Wally Funk, who became the oldest person to go to space. The 11-minute trip went 100km above Earth’s sea level, out of the planet’s atmosphere.“I told Jeff, like, I’ve actually never bought something from Amazon. And he was like, ‘oh, wow, it’s [been] a long...
Aerospace & DefenseArs Technica

Bezos says he is now willing to invest in a Moon lander—here’s why

Jeff Bezos published an open letter to NASA Administrator Bill Nelson on Monday morning and offered to pay more than $2 billion to get the agency's Human Landing System program "back on track." In effect, the founder of Blue Origin and world's richest person says he will self-invest in a lunar lander because NASA does not have the money to do so.
Industrywashingtonnewsday.com

Jeff Bezos Is About to Launch Blue Origin Into Space. How to Watch

Jeff Bezos Is About to Launch Blue Origin Into Space. How to Watch. Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest man, is scheduled to join the astronaut club Tuesday aboard Blue Origin’s first crewed launch, another milestone in a banner month for the fledgling space tourism business. The expedition comes only days...

Comments / 0

Community Policy