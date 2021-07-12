Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Blow for Arsenal as key target Manuel Locatelli suggests he'd prefer to join Juventus as he admits interest from the Serie A giants is 'pleasing,' with Italy's Euro 2020 star set for more talks to sign for them THIS week

By Jordan Seward For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 15 days ago

Arsenal have been dealt another blow in their bid to sign Manuel Locatelli as the Italian midfielder has suggested he would prefer to join Juventus by admitting it is 'pleasing' to have attracted interest from them.

Locatelli was one of Italy's best performers on their magical run to win Euro 2020.

Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali confirmed last week clubs are queuing up to sign Locatelli in light of his displays on the international scene this summer and that they have received offers from abroad for him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XEDhv_0autaaUo00
Italy's Manuel Locatelli has dealt Arsenal a transfer blow by flirting with joining Juventus
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oEP0I_0autaaUo00
After helping his country win Euro 2020, the sought-after midfielder discussed his future

Arsenal are one of the clubs who have been heavily linked with a move for the 23-year-old while Juventus are also in the race for his signature.

Locatelli insisted he put his future to one side to focus on Italy's Euro 2020 campaign but is now flirting with the idea of signing for Juventus, who he is already in talks with and expected to meet again this week.

Speaking about his future after returning to Italy with the European Championship trophy, Locatelli told Sky Sport Italia: 'Up until now, I haven't really thought about it, I couldn't.

'The interest of Juventus is pleasing, they are a great team and I have said it several times.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zgl2y_0autaaUo00
The Sassuolo man admitted it is 'pleasing' to be wanted by Juve and is set for talks with them
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jT62T_0autaaUo00
It will come as bad news for Mikel Arteta, who had made him a key summer target for Arsenal

Locatelli scored two goals in his five games at the tournament but did experience a low moment when he missed his penalty in the shootout victory against Spain in the semi-finals.

He revealed Giorgio Chiellini helped him to put that disappointment behind him and that he would have taken one in Sunday's final at Wembley against England had circumstances permitted him to.

Discussing his penalty miss, he added: 'The world was collapsing around me and he [Chiellini] kept repeating to rest assured, because we would have won,' Locatelli said.

'He told me the same yesterday and apparently he was right. I would have taken one yesterday, anyway, luckily the others did it.'

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

214K+
Followers
82K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giorgio Chiellini
Person
Manuel Locatelli
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juventus#Italy#Arsenal#Giants#Serie A#Italian#Sassuolo#Sky Sport Italia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Country
Spain
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
News Break
Premier League
Place
Europe
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
ClutchPoints

Manuel Locatelli reacts to Juventus rumors after breakout Euro 2020 with Italy

Sassuolo and Italian midfielder Manuel Locatelli, hinted about his future when he was asked about a possible move to Turin this summer. The youngster admits interest from Italian superclub Juventus “is pleasing” and says that they are a great team several times while smiling at the reporters. With his comments about the Old Lady, he subtly rules out Arsenal, who showed interest in the past few weeks.
SoccerTribal Football

Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli: Juventus interest pleasing

Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli admits he's happy with interest from Juventus. Locatelli was linked with Juve during Euro 2020. "Up until now, I haven't really thought about it, I couldn't," Locatelli told Sky Italia. “The interest of Juventus is pleasing, they are a great team and I have said it several times."
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Juventus 'lining up a move for Chelsea target Erling Haaland as Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement next summer'... while Borussia Dortmund star says he's 'looking forward' to working with Marco Rose ahead of new season

Juventus have reportedly registered an interest in signing Erling Haaland but the Borussia Dortmund star insists he is keen to work with Marco Rose next season. The Norwegian forward - who scored 41 goals in 41 games for Dortmund last season - has become one of the most sought after strikers in Europe, gaining the attention of Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester City this summer.
Premier Leaguethehighlandsun.com

Juventus join PSG in race to sign Premier League star – Reports

Juventus are reportedly ready to resume their pursuit of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move away from the Red Devils in recent years and has just one year remaining on his current contract with the club. According to Calciomercato, Juventus will face...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Sassuolo 'make Liverpool's Marko Grujic their No 1 target to replace Manuel Locatelli with Juventus set for talks with Serie A side over £40m move for Arsenal target'

Sassuolo are reportedly eyeing up a move for Liverpool's Marko Grujic as the Serie A side make the Serbian midfielder their No 1 target should Manuel Locatelli leave this summer. Locatelli, 23, has attracted interest from Juventus and Arsenal following his role in Italy's Euro 2020 triumph, with the Old...
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Football rumours: Arsenal face fight for Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli

Arsenal are reportedly willing to pay Sassuolo’s £34million asking price for Italy’s Euro 2020 winner Manuel Locatelli. However, the Sun says the 23-year-old midfielder would prefer to join Juventus while the Telegraph claims Locatelli is keen to play Champions League football next season, which is not in the Gunners’ favour.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Arsenal make IMPROVED bid for Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli

Arsenal have made an IMPROVED bid for Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli. beIN Sports correspondent Tancredi Palmeri has posted online news of an increased bid for Locatelli, with Arsenal upping their offer to €40million (£34.3m) after opening negotiations in late June. Italian journalist Palmeri added the Premier League's side new submission...
Premier LeagueCBS Sports

Manuel Locatelli transfer news, rumors, stats profile: Juventus, Arsenal reportedly after Sassuolo star

Teams are always on the hunt for players to improve their squad, but nothing makes a transfer target stand out more, and boost their price, than a big showing over the summer in an international tournament. Manuel Locatelli was one of the names to really shine during Euro 2020 as Italy went on to win the competition for the first time in over five decades, beating England in penalty kicks. The Sassuolo man helped get things started in the opener with two goals in the win over Switzerland and continued to be a reliable player throughout the tournament en route to the continental championship. Now, the former AC Milan man is looking likely to leave Sassuolo this summer with teams such as Juventus and Arsenal reportedly interested in the 23-year-old, who started his youth career with Atalanta.
SoccerPosted by
SPORTbible

Juventus Make Final Decision Over Cristiano Ronaldo's Future

Cristiano Ronaldo returned for pre-season training with Juventus on Monday - but his future in Serie A still remains unclear. The 36-year-old's €30m-a-year contract runs out next summer and Juventus risk losing him for nothing in 2022, unless they sell the forward this summer or offer him a new deal.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Arsenal HAVE tabled a £34million bid to sign Manuel Locatelli, agent claims as Italian midfielder deliberates on next move with Juventus heavily linked with a swoop for Azzurri star

Arsenal F.C., Juventus F.C., Manuel Locatelli, Italy national association football team, Italy, Nicolò Fagioli, Andrea D'Amico, Unione Sportiva Sassuolo Calcio, Massimiliano Allegri. Arsenal have made a £34million bid for Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli, the agent of a youngster linked with a swap deal for the 23-year-old has claimed. The Gunners...

Comments / 0

Community Policy