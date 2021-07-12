Blow for Arsenal as key target Manuel Locatelli suggests he'd prefer to join Juventus as he admits interest from the Serie A giants is 'pleasing,' with Italy's Euro 2020 star set for more talks to sign for them THIS week

Arsenal have been dealt another blow in their bid to sign Manuel Locatelli as the Italian midfielder has suggested he would prefer to join Juventus by admitting it is 'pleasing' to have attracted interest from them.

Locatelli was one of Italy's best performers on their magical run to win Euro 2020.

Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali confirmed last week clubs are queuing up to sign Locatelli in light of his displays on the international scene this summer and that they have received offers from abroad for him.

Italy's Manuel Locatelli has dealt Arsenal a transfer blow by flirting with joining Juventus

After helping his country win Euro 2020, the sought-after midfielder discussed his future

Arsenal are one of the clubs who have been heavily linked with a move for the 23-year-old while Juventus are also in the race for his signature.

Locatelli insisted he put his future to one side to focus on Italy's Euro 2020 campaign but is now flirting with the idea of signing for Juventus, who he is already in talks with and expected to meet again this week.

Speaking about his future after returning to Italy with the European Championship trophy, Locatelli told Sky Sport Italia: 'Up until now, I haven't really thought about it, I couldn't.

'The interest of Juventus is pleasing, they are a great team and I have said it several times.'

The Sassuolo man admitted it is 'pleasing' to be wanted by Juve and is set for talks with them

It will come as bad news for Mikel Arteta, who had made him a key summer target for Arsenal

Locatelli scored two goals in his five games at the tournament but did experience a low moment when he missed his penalty in the shootout victory against Spain in the semi-finals.

He revealed Giorgio Chiellini helped him to put that disappointment behind him and that he would have taken one in Sunday's final at Wembley against England had circumstances permitted him to.

Discussing his penalty miss, he added: 'The world was collapsing around me and he [Chiellini] kept repeating to rest assured, because we would have won,' Locatelli said.

'He told me the same yesterday and apparently he was right. I would have taken one yesterday, anyway, luckily the others did it.'