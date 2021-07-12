Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Age clock spots life-threatening illnesses years before they develop, creators claim

By Sun Reporter
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zCOFp_0autaYgE00

AN age clock spots life-threatening illnesses years before they develop, its creators claim.

The iAge AI tool identifies individuals who are growing old quickest years early — when treatment is more effective.

It analyses proteins that drive chronic immune system inflammation, raising the risk of ­diseases such as cancer.

People with a higher iAge score risk long-term health problems.

US researcher Prof David Furman said: "Every year, the calendar tells us we're a year older.

"But not all humans age biologically at the same rate.

"You see this in the clinic - some older people are extremely disease-prone, while others are the picture of health.

"We now have means of detecting dysfunction.

"Our ageing clock is a pathway to intervention.”

Comments / 0

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
230K+
Followers
25K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain’s largest newspaper and a member of the UK’s press regulator, IPSO. The Sun was launched in 1969 with the slogan “forward with the people,” because that is what we believe in. The Sun cares about the quality of life, the kind of world we live in, and about people. The Sun is more than a newspaper. It is an instigator, an entertainer, a cultural reference point, a finger on the pulse and a daily relationship. The Sun has been a campaigning newspaper since its inception and continues to be so today, with recent reporting focusing on the plight of refuge shelters for abused women and on male suicide. Politically, The Sun stands for ordinary working people looking to get on, building better lives for themselves and their families, regardless of where they grow up or which school they went to. The Sun has endorsed the election manifestos of both the Labour Party and Conservative Party at different points in its long history. At the most recent General Election, held in 2017, The Sun endorsed the Conservative Party. The Sun strives to the very highest standards of accuracy in its reporting, and continues to invest in original journalism in print and online. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors’ Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain’s main newspapers are signed up to the Editors’ Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ageing#Immune System#Ai#Cancer#Iage Ai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
Related
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This When Cooking, It May Be an Early Dementia Sign, Doctors Say

While it's not uncommon to become more forgetful as you get older, there is a fine line between a normal sign of aging and what may be an indicator of more serious cognitive decline. Dementia currently affects at least five million adults in the U.S., per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), but it can be hard to diagnose as symptoms are subtle and it includes a range of diseases, which also means symptoms may vary widely from person to person. There are, however, a few general signs that crop up early on that indicate your brain lapses are cause for concern, especially when it comes to changes in everyday tasks, like cooking. Read on to find out what you should be looking out for when you make your next meal.
Mental Healthpowerofpositivity.com

15 Signs of an Emotionally Wounded Person to Never Ignore

You meet people every day that come from all walks of life. Do you ever look into their eyes and see pain? There are emotionally wounded individuals all around you, yet their scars and internal injuries aren’t always easy to detect. Perhaps, you’re the one who suffers from scars from...
Medical News Today

‘Aging clock’ uses AI to predict immune health, disease onset

A new biological clock relies on immune-related biomarkers to identify patterns and chronic inflammatory disease risk and immune system well-being. By analyzing blood samples from 1,001 individuals aged 8–96 years, the study established a relationship with the inflammatory clock of aging (iAge) to total disease, longevity, and immune deterioration. The...
Washington, DCWTOP

How to reduce your risk of developing esophageal cancer

This content is sponsored by MedStar Washington Hospital Center. Heartburn or reflux may seem normal, but frequently suffering from either can be warning signs of esophageal cancer. This cancer of the long tube that runs from the throat to the stomach can be rather rare: esophageal cancer accounts for just...
CancerInverse

A chemical critical for world food supplies may cause cancer

As North America enters peak summer growing season, gardeners are planting and weeding, and groundskeepers are mowing parks and playing fields. Many of them are also using the popular weed killer Roundup, which is widely available at stores like Home Depot and Target. In the past two years, three U.S. juries have awarded multimillion-dollar verdicts to plaintiffs who asserted that glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup, gave them non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a cancer of the immune system.
Video GamesAugusta Free Press

Retired professional gamer Marajade Sith discusses life with chronic illness

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Nearly 4 percent of the world’s population is affected by autoimmune diseases. According to the National Stem Cell Foundation autoimmune diseases represent the third leading cause of chronic illness in the United States. While many autoimmune diseases are rare, the National Institutes for Health (NIH) estimate up to 8 percent of the U.S. population are affected and the prevalence of autoimmune diseases are increasing.
Saint Joseph, MOkq2.com

Experts warn delta variant threatens all ages

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Hospital officials also are saying the Delta variant is attacking unvaccinated people at an alarming rate, regardless of age. Mosaic leaders reported a relatively healthy 29-year-old was on a ventilator at the hospital last week. Top U.S. infectious disease experts warn individuals in their 20s, 30s, 40s...
ScienceMercury News

Opinion: The life-threatening superbug crisis is already here

This year, more than 3,000 Californians will die from bacterial infections caused by antibiotic-resistant “superbugs.”. Superbugs can defeat even the most advanced and newest antibiotics. That’s because every time someone uses an antibiotic, bacteria have a chance to adapt and become resistant. If we don’t use antibiotics more carefully to...
ScienceScientific American

‘Inflammation Clock’ Can Reveal Body’s Biological Age

A new type of age ‘clock’ can assess chronic inflammation to predict whether someone is at risk of developing age-related disorders such as cardiovascular and neurodegenerative disease. The clock measures ‘biological age’, which takes health into consideration and can be higher or lower than a person’s chronological age. The inflammatory...

Comments / 0

Community Policy