Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Polygon & Bitcoin – American Wrap 12 July

FXStreet.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTop 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Big crypto needs to prove itself as downside risk multiplies. Bitcoin price is now down -4.44% for the month as it clings to the support formalized by the 12-month simple moving average (SMA). Ethereum price is down -7.75% for the month but barely holds the instructive 2020 ascending trend line. Meanwhile, XRP is down -10.24% this month while navigating a range framed by the inverse head-and-shoulders neckline and the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level.

FXStreet.com

