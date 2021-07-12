Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Polygon & Bitcoin – American Wrap 12 July

The Ethereum price is seen hovering above the $2000 price mark and it is currently changing hands at $2311 to keep the upside. Looking at the daily chart, ETH/USD is currently trading above the $2300 level as the coin faces the path of development. Meanwhile, this can only be confirmed if the market price remains above the $2000 resistance level. However, the Ethereum price is hovering below the upper boundary of the channel at $2311 with 0.47% gains after touching the daily low of $2267. However, the price of Ethereum may likely drop below this level if the bulls fail to push it to the upside.