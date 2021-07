It looks like a Russian charter airline will be introducing a first class product, thanks to some aircraft acquisitions. Azur Air is a Russian charter airline with a fleet of just over 30 aircraft, including 737s, 757s, 767s, and 777s. The airline operates to all kinds of popular Russian vacation destinations, ranging from Cuba, to Thailand, to Turkey. The airline was even supposed to launch flights between Moscow and Miami, but the route has been delayed due to the pandemic.