City Council to weigh 2 plans guiding Southeast Long Beach development
Two major plans that will impact the development of southeastern Long Beach in the years ahead will likely take another step forward Tuesday, July 13. The City Council is set to weigh at its Tuesday meeting modifications that the California Coastal Commission has requested for the Southeast Area Specific Plan and the Local Coastal Program, which include plans for the years-in-the-making Belmont Beach and Aquatics Center.www.presstelegram.com
Comments / 0