Will Smith, 52, Shows Off A Full Head Of Grey Hair: See Before & After

By Meagan Sargent
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 15 days ago
Shutterstock

The ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ star is proving that he’s still got it by opting for the silver fox look while on vacation.

Will Smith, 52, ditched the dye and rocked grey hair in a new photo shared on Instagram on July 12. Jordyn Woods’ mom Elizabeth posted the selfie of herself with the Gemini Man actor, which was taken during a joint vacation.

@c.syresmith tropical birthday trip with family and friends who are family ❤️❤️🌴🌸,” Woods captioned the post. In the photo, both parties are all smiles and looked relaxed while celebrating Will’s son Jaden’s 23rd birthday.

Will Smith with black hair, before rocking his silver fox vacation look. (Shutterstock)

Fans immediately sounded off in the comments section on the major transformation. “Will’s hair is not that gray,” one fan commented. “I love Will,” another person added. “I just had no idea my mans was Obama esque!”

Will isn’t the only one in the family to rock a new hairdo. His wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, 49, also took to Instagram to show off her transformation. On July 12, The Nutty Professor actress shared a photo of her newly shaved head.

Willow made me do it because it was time to let go,” Jada captioned the post, referring to the 20-year-old daughter she shares with Will. “BUT… my 50’s [sic] are ‘bout to be Divinely lit with this shed.”

“You are divine,” Willow wrote in the comments section. Other celebrities voiced their support with actress Gabrielle Union posting a series of heart and fire emojis. “Wow,” Mindy Kaling stated alongside a fire emoji. “Beautiful ❤️ It Just shows that beautiful face and soulful eyes more prominently,” Beyonce’s mom Tina Knowles-Lawson stated.

Will is currently staying busy and is getting in shape for the year ahead. On May 4, the beloved actor confessed to his nearly 54 million Instagram followers, that he was in the “worst shape” of his life. Ever since he has been documenting his fitness journey on YouTube and his Instagram page.

