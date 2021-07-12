Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyoming State

Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming | July 12

By From Staff Reports
Sheridan Press
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming is sponsored by First Federal Bank & Trust. Be aware of the latest scams in Sheridan, Wyoming and the rest of the nation. A Laramie citizen reported an email with greetings from the Illuminati world elite empire to protect you, whatever you do, spiritually and physically. The email uses classic cyberpsychology in that it offers a unique membership and then makes threats saying disloyalty is highly not tolerated here. They ask that you reply to their recruitment email at illuminatiinvitation@outlook.com and the email is from milos.sreckovic@rts.rs; subject line The Illuminati.

www.thesheridanpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sheridan, WY
Government
Sheridan, WY
Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Government
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
State
Wyoming State
City
Laramie, WY
City
Sheridan, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hackers#Fbi#Illuminati#Milos Sreckovic Rts Rs#News Net Shinei Co Jp#Info Ggs Cz#Dhl#Scambusters Org#The Border Patrol#Customs Agency#Fda#Ms Isac Patch#Vmware#Carbon Black App Control#Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
FTC
News Break
Google
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In one-two punch to Trump, Justice Dept OK's release of taxes, memo

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump suffered twin setbacks on Friday when the Justice Department cleared the way to release his tax records and disclosed a memo showing he urged top officials last year to falsely claim his election defeat was "corrupt." The department, reversing course from...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Biden rolls dice by getting more aggressive on vaccines

President Biden ’s new, more aggressive approach to pressure reluctant or unwilling people to get vaccinated is a risky political play for a president who put defeating the coronavirus at the center of his agenda — though it could also come with a big payoff. It's a decision the White...

Comments / 0

Community Policy