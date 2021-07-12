Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming | July 12

The Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming is sponsored by First Federal Bank & Trust. Be aware of the latest scams in Sheridan, Wyoming and the rest of the nation. A Laramie citizen reported an email with greetings from the Illuminati world elite empire to protect you, whatever you do, spiritually and physically. The email uses classic cyberpsychology in that it offers a unique membership and then makes threats saying disloyalty is highly not tolerated here. They ask that you reply to their recruitment email at illuminatiinvitation@outlook.com and the email is from milos.sreckovic@rts.rs; subject line The Illuminati.