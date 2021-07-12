Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Chip & Joanna Gaines Reveal Why Divorce Is ‘Not An Option’ For Them After 18 Years Of Marriage

By Jessica Wang
Posted by 
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BCWNJ_0autZiez00
Shutterstock

‘Fixer Upper’ stars Chip and Joanna Gaines talk marriage in a new interview. Watch it here.

Chip and Joanna Gaines are in it for the long haul. The Fixer Upper stars revealed that divorce is simply “not an option” for them in an interview with Access Hollywood published on July 12. According to Chip, 46, that belief is rooted in the fact that he and Joanna, 43, are “not quitters.” The two have been married for over a decade, recently celebrating their 18th wedding anniversary at the end of May.

“One thing I would say is our superpower is that Jo and I are not quitters,” Chip said when asked if the two ever considered “throwing in the towel” during their marriage. “Throwing in the towel is not something that ever comes to mind.” He added, “I would say that happened pretty early in our relationship where we just thought that divorce, or leaving one another, is not really an option for us.”

“Somehow that little foundation has definitely served us well,” he continued. “Because things have definitely been challenging and we’re not perfect and we have issues and trials and errors just like anybody, but I would say that… relationally, we’re in it forever.” While the two have had “multiple opportunities to quit and throw in the towel,” Chip said that “was just not in our DNA.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zAESx_0autZiez00
Chip and Joanna Gaines (Shutterstock)

“Jo and I keep showing up day after day, and sometimes it’s right, and sometimes it’s not,” he continued. “But we keep putting one foot in front of the other.” The longtime couple tied the knot in May 2003 in Waco, Texas. They share five children, Crew, 3, Drake, 16, Emmie, 11, Ella, 14, and Duke, 13, together. On top of launching their much-delayed Magnolia Network and headlining HGTV’s Fixer Upper, the two launched the magazine Magnolia Journal, opened up Magnolia Market at the Silos, and penned the 2016 book The Magnolia Story together.

In the book, Joanna explained that the duo “function better together.” She wrote, “We seem to give each other energy. We function better together than we do apart, and I don’t think either one of us has ever felt the urge to say, ‘I need a break from you.'” She continued, “Don’t get me wrong, we’ve certainly had our share of disappointments and arguments, but we just always wanted to tackle our issues together.”

Comments / 1

HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
68K+
Followers
7K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joanna Gaines
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Chip Joanna Gaines#Access Hollywood#Fixer Upper#Magnolia Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Trouble Relationship
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Wendy Williams Steps Out In Daisy Dukes After Criticism For How She Covered TikTok Star’s Death

Wendy Williams sported a Yankees jacket and face mask, when she walked out to a car, just five days after her controversial segment about TikToker Swavy’s death. Wendy Williams, 56, went for a casual and subtle look, while going from a building to a car on Monday July 12 in New York. The talk show host wore daisy dukes, a New York Yankees jacket, and a plain mask, with her blonde hair down and parted down the center. The photos were taken amid recent drama, concerning how she handled TikTok star Matima Miller’s, 19, death on her show on Thursday July 8.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Jason Sudeikis Speaks Out About Olivia Wilde Split & Confirms When The Breakup Happened

In a new interview, ‘Ted Lasso’ star Jason Sudeikis finally addressed his split from Olivia Wilde, who has since moved on with Harry Styles. Jason Sudeikis, 45, has broken his silence on his split from Olivia Wilde, 37. The Ted Lasso star confirmed in an interview for GQ’s August issue, published on Tuesday, July 13, that the stars — who share kids Otis, 7, and Daisy, 4 — broke up “in November 2020.” But the reason for the high profile split, Jason said, is still slightly confusing to the actor even all these months later.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Michael Winslow: 5 Things To Know About The Voice Actor Who Wows The ‘AGT’ Judges

‘AGT’ is welcoming a legend to the stage on July 13. Here are 5 key things to know about voice actor Michael Winslow. The America’s Got Talent judges and audience are in for a real treat with Michael Winslow. The 62-year-old actor will be taking his unique skills to the AGT stage during the July 13 episode. Michael’s not just an actor — he can recreate almost any sound out there!
Family RelationshipsPosted by
The US Sun

How many children do Chip and Joanna Gaines have?

CHIP and Joanna Gaines became household names as the stars of the HGTV reality series Fixer Upper. Fixer Upper, which ended after fives seasons in 2018, saw the couple turn dilapidated but potential-rich houses into showplaces that helped revitalize neighborhoods throughout central Texas. How many children do Chip and Joanna...
TV & VideosPopculture

Joanna Gaines Reiterates Reason Why She and Chip Quit 'Fixer Upper'

Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines shot to fame with their HGTV show, Fixer Upper, which saw them transform homes in their town of Waco, Texas. The couple announced in 2017 that they had decided to leave the show after five seasons, and Joanna reflected on their decision in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
Waco, TXPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Fixer Upper’: Joanna & Chip Gaines’ 2021 Net Worth Revealed

HGTV Fixer Upper stars, Chip and Joanna Gaines are making a lot of headlines recently, so fans wonder what their 2021 net worth is. Some of the headlines include speculation that the power couple is divorcing. Other headlines give all the details on the launch of Magnolia Network. Keep reading to find out more details about Chip and Joanna Gaines’ 2021 net worth.
Hair CarePosted by
CinemaBlend

Fans Aren't Loving Fixer Upper Star Chip Gaines' New Haircut, But There's A Reason It's So Long

TV fans aren't always intimidated or shy about letting their favorite celebrity know how they feel about their choices, and Fixer Upper's Chip Gaines would know more about that than many right now. For months, followers have been commenting about their displeasure over Gaines’ long locks. But in typical Chip Gaines fashion, the chatter doesn’t seem to bother him. Still, Joanna Gaines can’t even celebrate with her husband without fans commenting on his hair, as Fixer Upper fans took to social media to let Chip Gaines know they aren’t loving his long locks in a post celebrating their Magnolia Network.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
People

Joanna Gaines Reveals Son Crew's 'Fashion Statement' in Sweet Photo — as Dad Chip Says 'I Blame Me'

Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines are having a laugh over their toddler's latest fashion choices. On Thursday, Joanna, 43, shared a photo of her 3-year-old son Crew adorably making shadow puppets with his hand, which had a toy dinosaur glove on it. He also stood in a pair of cowboy boots while wearing dinosaur-themed shorts and a dark camouflage T-shirt.
Relationship AdviceOk Magazine

'No One Wants It To Come To Divorce': Julia Roberts & Danny Moder's 19-Year-Marriage Hits Another Rough Patch

After 19 years of ups and downs, Julia Roberts and Danny Moder have hit another bump, and a source says this time they may not pull through. “The word is they’re secretly living apart,” the source tells OK!, noting that the cinematographer, 52, was recently seen looking glum while leaving an L.A. hotel, just a few days before Roberts, 53, appeared equally morose following a solo meeting.
Hair CareAOL Corp

Chip Gaines explains what’s happening with his long hair

Home-design pros Chip and Joanna Gaines celebrated Thursday’s launch of their new Magnolia Network by sitting down with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on TODAY, where Chip showed off his shoulder-length hair. “Nobody can agree on anything,” he said. “You're either in this camp or you're in this camp. Well,...
RelationshipsPopculture

Chip Gaines Reveals What 'Spiced up' His Love Life With Wife Joanna

Chip Gaines recently spoke about his love life with his wife, Joanna, and revealed something that "spiced up" things for them. During an interview with Extra, Chip mentioned an anniversary trip he and Joanna took to Mexico this year. It seems the vacation was great for their romantic life, as Chip heaped praise on his wife's swimwear. "Did you see Jo in her bathing suit? What a fox," Chip said, referring to a video Joanna posted on Instagram.
Waco, TXPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason Chip And Joanna Gaines Took A Break From TV

Can you name a more dynamic duo than Chip and Joanna Gaines? We'll wait. The home improvement and design gurus rose to fame with their hit HGTV show "Fixer Upper," and soon became household names and America's sweethearts in the process. The Gaines have slowly built up a business empire worth millions, and turned their hometown of Waco, Texas into a booming tourist destination.
MusicPosted by
CinemaBlend

What Joanna Gaines And The Kids Think Of Chip Gaines' Long Hair

For anyone who’s ever watched an episode of Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Fixer Upper, it's always been apparent that Mr. Gaines can be a little unpredictable and childlike. That's part of what made the show fun, as he balanced out his wife’s more gentle and logical approach to most situations, and their chemistry hasn't changed even after the show's end. His unpredictability came out during the pandemic, too, as Chip Gaines decided to grow out his hair. Of course, everyone had something to say online, but has anyone asked how his family feels about the new look?

Comments / 1

Community Policy