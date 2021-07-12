‘Loki’: Chris Hemsworth Voiced Throg in Episode 5, Director Says — Could He Be in the Finale?
Chris Hemsworth made a cameo in Loki Episode 5, and we all missed it. Director Kate Herron confirmed Hemsworth played the voice of Frog Thor (aka Throg) in the episode. But what are the chances Throg (and by extension, Hemsworth) will appear in the Loki finale on July 14 with more lines? Writer and producer Michael Waldron commented on the possibility in a recent interview.www.cheatsheet.com
