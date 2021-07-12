Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Loki’: Chris Hemsworth Voiced Throg in Episode 5, Director Says — Could He Be in the Finale?

By Kelli Boyle
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chris Hemsworth made a cameo in Loki Episode 5, and we all missed it. Director Kate Herron confirmed Hemsworth played the voice of Frog Thor (aka Throg) in the episode. But what are the chances Throg (and by extension, Hemsworth) will appear in the Loki finale on July 14 with more lines? Writer and producer Michael Waldron commented on the possibility in a recent interview.

www.cheatsheet.com

Comments / 0

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

109K+
Followers
67K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Luke Hemsworth
Person
Owen Wilson
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Matt Damon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mighty Thor#Thor Movie#Loki Episode 5#Mjolnir#The Marvel Comics#Mcu#Loki Episode 1#The Time Theater#Void#Loki Episode 6#Ant Man
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
Movies
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Ryan Reynolds ‘sobbed’ while watching fan reactions to Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame

Ryan Reynolds has said he was “sobbing” while recently watching the fan reactions to Avengers: Endgame.Speaking to Total Film, the actor revealed that he had watched the initial reactions to the 2019 Marvel film during its opening weekend in anticipation of the release of his own movie, Free Guy.He said: “Maybe I’m emotional because of everything that’s going on in the world, but I was sobbing this morning watching that.”The 44-year-old added: “That is some of the most beautiful, big-budget action filmmaking that I’ve ever seen.”The Deadpool star said that seeing the fan reactions to Avengers: Endgame made him...
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Jason Momoa reveals his 'man crush'

Jason Momoa has a "man-crush" on Oscar Issac. The 41-year-old actor - who has children Lola, 13, and Nakoa-Wolf, 12, with wife Lisa Bonet - had a great time working on the upcoming blockbuster 'Dune' because it had such a great cast, including the 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' star and his "dream" co-star Javier Bardem.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Matt Damon says he worries new drama Stillwater is being mis-marketed as a Liam Neeson-style thriller

Matt Damon has said that he “worries” about his new film Stillwater being potentially mis-marketed as a Taken-style thriller.Stillwater is the latest drama from Spotlight director Tom McCarthy, and sees Damon play Bill Baker, a “roughneck from Oklahoma” who tries to exonerate his daughter from a murder charge while she is imprisoned in France. Damon discussed the film on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast. Maron introduced the film by saying: “When my producer told me about the movie, and what it’s about, it’s a guy who goes to save his daughter, I’m like, ‘Oh, it’s gonna be a franchise thing?”“That’s...
MoviesInside the Magic

Which Marvel Character Should Henry Cavill Portray?

Actor Henry Cavill, best known for his Clark Kent/Superman role in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), has reportedly met with Marvel and is in talks to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). If this is to come true, which Marvel character should Cavill exactly play? Fans have the answer. Last...
TV SeriesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Loki episode 6: Finale release date and time

Release time and date: 3 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 14. Cast: Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Wunmi Mosaku. The Loki finale is almost here, leaving many to wonder what time Loki episode 6 arrives on Disney Plus. That said, unlike the timeline that Loki, Sylvie and the rest have put through such turmoil, the Loki release schedule is actually staying by the same patterns it has so far.
TV Seriesthepostathens.com

TV Review: The 'Loki’ finale episode is massively rewarding for MCU fans

Loki’s finale picks up right where episode five left off, with Loki and Sylvie approaching the castle at the end of time, seeking whoever is behind the TVA and the sacred timeline. Meanwhile, Mobius and B-15 are back at the TVA headquarters looking to overthrow Judge Renslayer and burn the TVA to the ground.
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Loki Director Reveals Who Voiced the Time Keepers [SPOILER]

Loki Director Reveals Who Voiced the Time Keepers [SPOILER]. WARNING: Spoilers below for the final episode of Loki!. The three space lizards who protect the sacred timeline were the most comic bookish aspect of Loki. They also turned out to be completely fake. When confronted, the big lizard bodies broke down to reveal the mechanical puppetry at work. The real time keeper, Loki learned, was He Who Remains, played by Jonathan Majors. Otherwise known as Immortus in the comics, and Kang in his alternate universe form. And now we know he also provided the voice of the Time Keepers, thanks to an interview with EW. Director Kate Herron and Peyton Reed collaborated on Majors’ casting, as the actor will also play Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. But Herron slipped him on before he ever showed up.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Loki director confirms the multiverse is "open" after the finale

The Loki director has spelled out what we all had hoped for after that ending: the multiverse is open and ready for business. "It was an ending that we all knew we wanted...that the multiverse would be born and open again," Kate Herron told Marvel’s official site. "And here [Loki] goes." It’s also a moment that "sets the table for future outings" with Kang, according to Herron.
TV SeriesEmpire

Loki Episode 6: Who Is ‘He Who Remains?’, And What Comes Next?

Kaboom. That's the sound of many heads exploding as the Loki season finale just answered a lot of questions, then left a whole blanket's worth of threads dangling for the future. Which, fortunately, we're going to see. Naturally, beyond this point, there are big spoilers. In a thrilling, and, in...
MoviesTVOvermind

Five Movies You Totally Forgot Chris Hemsworth Was In

One would think that Chris Hemsworth wouldn’t be a person that people would be forgetting in any way at this point since he’s been such a big deal in Hollywood and still is thanks to his time as an Avenger and the god of thunder. But there are a few movies of his that might be forgotten just because they weren’t that great or because he wasn’t a main part of the movie. Whatever the case, many people still think of him as Thor at this point and very few would think of him as anything else since that’s the angle he’s been on for so long. He’s participated in plenty of other movies to be sure, but it’s hard to shake the image of Thor at this point since he does have another movie that he’ll be showing up eventually, providing that it can start and finish on time and will be allowed in theaters. But in the meantime, it’s funny to think that one of the most popular guys in show business might have roles that aren’t fully remembered by those that happen to adore him. Hey, it happens to a lot of actors.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Marvel's Loki director addresses finale villain's true identity

Loki spoilers follow – including episode 6 and the finale. The final episode of Loki introduced us to a new character in the MCU, but there's been some debate among fans over who he really is. In the episode, Loki, Sylvie and the rest of us met 'He Who Remains',...

Comments / 0

Community Policy