Special Weather Statement issued for Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Venango by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 13:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Armstrong; Butler; Clarion; Venango A STRONG THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING GUSTY WIND AND HEAVY RAIN WILL AFFECT SOUTH CENTRAL VENANGO...NORTHEASTERN BUTLER NORTHWESTERN ARMSTRONG AND SOUTHWESTERN CLARION COUNTIES At 754 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of Slippery Rock, or 12 miles southeast of Grove City, moving east at 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 55 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Parker... Sligo Emlenton... Bruin Clintonville... St. Petersburg Eau Claire... Callensburg Foxburg... Cherry Valley Boyers This includes Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 33 and 55. Torrential rainfall also is occurring with this storm and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.