The euro initially fell during the trading session on Tuesday but then turned around to break above the top of the falling wedge that has been forming for quite some time. At this point, I think the market is simply trying to build up a bit of a trading opportunity ahead of the Federal Reserve statement. After all, the Federal Reserve will have a statement and decision at the end of the day on Wednesday which will have a great influence on the US dollar. That has a great influence here, due to the fact that the euro is considered to be the “anti-dollar.”