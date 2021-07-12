Cancel
Donley County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Donley, Gray by NWS

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 18:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Donley; Gray The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Gray County in the Panhandle of Texas North central Donley County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 654 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles northwest of Alanreed, or 22 miles north of Clarendon, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail may accumulate on roadways causing hazardous travel. * Locations impacted include Lake Mcclellan and Alanreed. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

