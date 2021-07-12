‘Jersey Shore’: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Fiancé Saffire Matos and Jenn Harley Feud Over Ariana Sky
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has a lot going on in his life. After his recent arrest and exit from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, fans noticed the women in Ortiz-Magro’s life going at each other on social media. Ortiz-Magro’s ex Jenn Harley and who fans presume is her boyfriend, Joe Ambrosole, have gone back-and-forth on Instagram feuding with Saffire Matos about Ortiz-Magro and Harley’s daughter, Ariana Sky.www.cheatsheet.com
