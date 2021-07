Following conclusion of a two-day policy meet, the US Federal Reserve said in a statement late on Wednesday that the world's No 1 economy's recovery from the pandemic’s fiscal fallouts stayed well en-route despite an uptick in delta variants across the country, while the US Central Bank had also signalled a plausible tapering of fiscal supports for the economy, eventually sending the US Dollar Index (DXY) down as much as 0.41 per cent to 91.84 on Thursday's late-afternoon US trading.