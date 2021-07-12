NZD/USD: Kiwi to outperform, RBNZ could validate hawkish expectations – CIBC

If the BOC continues its tapering journey and the FOMC continues to be dovish, CPI may continue to fall in Canada while it continues to increase in the US. Canadian CPI for June was 3.1% YoY vs 3.2% expected and 3.6% last. In addition, the Core Rate of Inflation was 2.7% vs 2.6% expected and 2.8% last. The fall in the increase came from lower housing and transportation costs. Does this mean the Bank of Canada’s tapering to help lower inflation has been working? At the last BOC meeting, the central bank lowered their bond purchases (tapered) from C$3 billion per week to C$2 billion per week. They also tapered at their April 14th meeting. By reducing the number of bond purchases the BOC is buying per week, the BOC may be succeeding at keeping inflation lower than some of its counterparts, such as the US Federal Reserve. The BOC doesn’t meet again until September 8th.