NZD/USD: Kiwi to outperform, RBNZ could validate hawkish expectations – CIBC

By Matías Salord
FXStreet.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Reserve Bank of New Zealand could validate hawkish expectations that should support the NZD/USD pair, according to analysts at CIBC. They see the pair at 0.72 during the third quarter and at 0.73 by the first one of 2022. Key Quotes:. “Amidst the global move to re-price the removal...

www.fxstreet.com

