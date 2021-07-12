Across the Romaverse Podcast, Episode 51: Italy’s Euro 2020 Win Highlights Mourinho’s One Job With Roma

With a mop of curls sitting atop a boyish smile, Alessandro Florenzi still sort of feels like Francesco Totti and Daniele De Rossi's kid brother. Part of that stems from the Roman narrative we all love so much, where Florenzi was seen as the natural heir to Totti's throne, but it didn't take long for Ale to write his own story. From rushing into the stands to kiss his nonna after scoring a goal to his jaw-dropping lob against Barcelona in the 2015 Champions League, Florenzi has done more than enough to establish a legacy apart from his two Roman predecessors.