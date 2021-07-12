Across the Romaverse Podcast, Episode 51: Italy’s Euro 2020 Win Highlights Mourinho’s One Job With Roma
By almost all accounts, Italy was considered the best team of Euro 2020 from start to finish. No, that doesn’t mean the Italians were the most talented, but they performed in a way that showed a clear tactical approach that was bought into by the entire squad. The Italians were far from perfect, but their risk-taking approach certainly paid off in defeating teams that were tipped as favorites heading into the tournament—namely Belgium and England.www.chiesaditotti.com
