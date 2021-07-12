Watch Now: Gladiators use New York City as battlefield, and more of today's top videos

New York City is back from its pandemic hibernation, and soon, live theater will be too: Broadway is set to reopen in September. Art lovers are already taking in reopened or reimagined museums, like Dia:Chelsea, a contemporary installation space, and the Frick Madison’s (formerly Frick Collection) new residence in the Breuer on Madison Avenue, a building previously occupied by the Met. New restaurants and bars like Harlem Biscuit Company, Sona and Em Vietnamese Bistro offer creative menus and the opportunity to support BIPOC-owned dining, and dim sum favorite Jing Fong is reopening in Chinatown. Moynihan Train Hall, a new 17-track expansion of Penn Station, brings the future of travel to the forefront, while heady outdoor offerings, like the city’s newest Hudson River park, the Thomas Heathewick–designed, Barry Diller–funded Little Island, provide space for respite and play. —Kayla Stewart.