England lifted most pandemic restrictions Monday despite surging infections and dire warnings from experts, as the Delta variant swept parts of Europe and Asia and new cases in the Olympic Village threatened to mar the upcoming Tokyo Games. As England celebrated so-called "freedom day", Vietnam locked down much of its population, while Indonesia clocked daily record deaths and the French cabinet moved to toughen vaccine rules. The highly transmissible Delta variant first detected in India is driving new outbreaks, along with a relaxation of measures as countries seek to kickstart virus-battered economies. In Britain, daily infections have climbed, averaging more than 50,000 since last week, with Delta taking hold in many areas.