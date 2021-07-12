‘Virgin River’ Fans Baffled By Hope’s Absence in Season 3
Virgin River Season 3 is here, and fans have one big question: Where’s Hope? Actor Annette O’Toole is noticeably absent from the newest season of the Netflix series, which dropped July 9. Viewers were baffled when they didn’t see Virgin River’s resident busybody, and many couldn’t help but wonder why such a major character didn’t play a more prominent role in the new episodes and whether she’d be back for a possible season 4.www.cheatsheet.com
