‘Virgin River’ Fans Baffled By Hope’s Absence in Season 3

The Season 3 finale of “Virgin River” left followers with loads of cliffhangers to ponder between seasons. The one arc keen followers will likely be eager to return to is Mel and Jack, whose future remains to be in jeopardy. After firing on all cylinders as a pair for many of the season, Mel and Jack fell aside when Mel voiced her want to have a child with Jack, whose response to Mel’s honesty was to interrupt it off as a result of the felt overwhelmed by the implications of her admission. Devastated, Mel went to a fertility physician whereas on a break with Jack to discover the potential for having a toddler on her personal. At the tip of the season, Mel and Jack started the method of reconciling, and, simply as Jack was about to suggest, Mel revealed she was pregnant however was uncertain if he was the daddy.