For five trading sessions in a row, the price of the EUR/USD currency pair is trying to exit the descending channel, which pushed it towards the 1.1752 support level. The rebound attempts did not exceed the 1.1841 resistance level before settling around the 1.1810 level at the time of writing the analysis. This is at a time when the forex market is awaiting today’s announcement of Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions and the announcement of the US economic growth rate tomorrow. The reaction is strong and influential and may determine the course of the currency pair for the end of trading for this week.